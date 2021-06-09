Covid-19: The Fiji Parliament was closed as the number of viruses increased







After a staff was found to be a close contact of a positive issue, speaker Epeli Nailatikau said legislative buildings in the capital Suva were closed.

“As a precaution and out of a plethora of caution, parliamentary areas and offices will be closed with immediate effect,” he said in a statement Tuesday.

Fiji spent a full year without registering any community cases until April, when it hit a second wave of infections. New cases have hit the daily data and an explosion of the Delta variant was discovered, which first spread to India.

Health authorities announced 94 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 604 active infections.

Permanent Health Secretary James Fong said the growing number was throwing quarantine facilities, forcing patients to isolate themselves at home.

“New positive cases are being introduced into the insulation of the house, where possible,” he said.

“Specific instruction has been given to these individuals to ensure that they have no contact with other members of their families.”

Fiji’s two largest hospitals, Suva and Lautoka, have been converted into Covid-19 dedicated facilities, with field hospitals set up to treat non-viral patients.

Fiji successfully canceled the transmission of the virus to the community last year with a series of severe border and movement restrictions.

But the government has resisted imposing a nationwide blockade during the recent outbreak, with concerns that it will exacerbate poverty levels already raised by the closure of international tourism.

Instead, it has relied on localized home stay messages and stepped up vaccination efforts.

But the leader of the opposition party NFP Biman

“The longer we wait and the numbers increase, the longer and more painful the blockage will be,” he said. “This is not rocket science. This is common sense.”

Prasad said it was time for health professionals, not politicians, to direct the Covid-19 response. He also urged the government to put aside its pride and seek help from Australia and New Zealand.

“Lives, health and income are at stake,” he said.

“This is a time to acknowledge that we are not facing the problem and to seek help to bring the crisis under control.”

Senior government figures have said little as the crisis escalates, but in a speech over the weekend, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama urged the country’s 930,000 residents to maintain confidence with his control strategy.

