How much does the Australian average earn and what salary does you do well

If you ask our political leaders, chances are they offer a much higher figure than what you consider mill-run – and probably much more than you earn.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese infamously agreed in June 2019 that the Aussies would earn $ 200,000 a year “cannot be described as the end of the capital”.

And Prime Minister Scott Morrison was asked in October last year what he considered high revenue and dismissed suggestions that those with between $ 180,000 and $ 200,000 – decided to benefit more from the Government’s phase three tax cuts – were not so.

Those workers are generally those who “work in the heavy industry sectors of this country” such as mining, said Mr. Morrison told reporters at the time.

“And for a period of time, many of these workers will go out and work in the mines. Hard work, you are away from your families. Flysht flight and flight. And you earn a little more when you do it, ”he said.

“But I’m telling you what, you take it away a little bit and I do not think they should be penalized and treated like a commercial banker in Sydney. They are not. They are hardworking people working in mines and difficult parts of the country. I think they deserve a tax cut. ”

In addition, the virtues of manual labor interruption, the Prime Minister’s suggestion that those earning about $ 200,000 a year are simply normal, the average Aussie could not be further from the truth.

What constitutes a high income?

New data issued by the Australian Taxation Office has detailed exactly what the country’s 14.3 million home workers get in their pay packages, and what it takes to be in the top 2 percent of winners.

Peter Martin is a visitor to the Crawford School of Public Policy at the Australian National University and collected ATO data.

Despite claims by our political leaders, earning $ 200,000 or more is rare – only 2 percent of people required to pay taxes earn more than that.

“Only about 3 percent earned more than $ 188,667,” Martin, a former Commonwealth Treasury official, wrote in an article for Conversation.

“I have never understood why politicians are so eager to tell us that such incomes are normal. This may be because they are above them.

“Each backbencher receives $ 211,250 plus an additional $ 32,000 for the electorate, increased by $ 19,500 if they refuse to use a privately plated vehicle, plus home internet and travel permits.”

It could also be perpetuating the myth that incomes like $ 200,000 are quite standard and not rich fit the interests of politicians, Martin suggested.

“The fact that most of us have little idea what others are gaining fits those who are responsible when they propose crooked tax cuts for those who earn a lot.

“They can accept that most of us will be better off, and those on high incomes can assure themselves that they are no longer better off.”

What the Australian average earns

The vast majority of Australians earn far less than the figures our polls will trust us to be in the middle of the road.

In fact, the typical taxable income – half earned more than that, half earned less than that – was $ 59,538, Martin said.

“If this is what you are in, you are more likely to find people who earn close to what you do than anyone who earns more or less,” he said.

“We can get an idea of ​​how lonely it is at the top by examining the top 1 percent, those Australians with taxable incomes above $ 350,134.

“There are not many of them, only 110,613 – 82,258 men and 28,355 women.

“Only 39,209 have taxable income of more than $ 500,000 and of these only 14,467 have taxable income of more than $ 1 million.”

For the record, Mr. Morrison pockets $ 550,000 a year – he is the fifth highest paid leader in the world, after Singapore, Hong Kong, the US and Germany – and Mr. Albanese earns $ 390,000 a year.

Associate Professor Bruce Bradbury from the Center for Social Policy Research at UNSW said most Australians believe they are ‘middle income’ when in reality they are nothing.

“In part, this stems from a confusion between the average salary and the average family income,” said associate professor Bradbury.

“A couple with two average full-time salaries – $ 82,000 each or $ 164,000 together – and two children are more likely to think for themselves in the middle of the family income distribution.

“In fact, they are more likely to be in the second-fifth highest living standards. If they have no children, they will be in the fifth highest living standard.

“This discrepancy between perceptions and reality arises because many people do not work full time, average wages are higher than average wages and many families, especially retirees, have no income person.”

So if you earn somewhere close to $ 200,000, you are technically quite good, despite what Mr. Albanese and Mr. Morrison.

What else makes you rich

If you own a home or an investment property, you are likely to be quite well – despite a mortgage in the capital.

The past year of the coronavirus pandemic has been uncertain and destabilizing for most aspects of life, but the value of your wealth is not one of them.

New data from property research firm CoreLogic found that national housing values ​​rose 2.2 percent in May, with Sydney remaining one of the highest-performing markets.

Average prices in the NSW capital rose 3 percent in May and are now a staggering 11.2 percent higher over the past 12 months.

Even Melbourne, now in the grip of the fourth blockade since COVID-19 hit Australia, has seen an annual change of 5 per cent in its average home value.

This strong growth is being experienced across the board, both in regional and metropolitan areas, as well as in every state and territory.

CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said 97 percent of the 334 regions surveyed for real estate price increases saw an increase over the past three months.

“Such a synchronized rise is an absolute rarity in all of Australia’s diverse housing market markets,” Mr Lawless said.

So if you have a pile of bricks in your name, you are likely to be even better.

If you have some money in stock, you are doing quite well – especially at the moment, despite the global chaos caused by Covid.

The ASX 200 is 18.6 per cent higher now than it was 12 months ago, with some of Australia’s biggest performers recording a bumper year.

Resource giants BHP and Rio Tinto, where many pension funds park a portion of their members’ nest eggs, have risen 28.5 percent and 22.4 percent, respectively.

The big banks have risen even more, with the Commonwealth Bank leading the charge with 40.5 per cent, while other corporate giants are making noise – Wesfarmers has risen 31 per cent, Woolworths 14.5 per cent and Aristocrat Leisure 45.3 per cent.

The rich are getting richer

A report released late last year by UNSW and the Australian Social Services Council found that the average family fortune has exceeded $ 1 million for the first time.

But income inequality is deteriorating rapidly, with those in the top 20 percent of wealth holders about six times better than those in the last 20 percent.

And it gets worse the higher the stairs look.

The average fortune of those in the top 20 percent is $ 3.25 million, which is 90 times more than those in the bottom five, who have an average of $ 36,000,000.

Those with the lowest 10 percent hold $ 8000 in average net worth, while the last 5 percent have net debt of $ 5000.

There are a number of indicators of growing wealth, but a clear sign is in the sale of luxury vehicles.

CommSec tracks sales of 17 luxury brands, from Aston Martin to BMW, Maserati and Mercedes, and found a rather sudden drop during the first few months of the Covid pandemic.

But lately, things have been limited – in May 2021, 93,057 new luxury vehicles were sold in Australia, which is a 31-month high.

“In fact, during the year to May, annual sales of both new Lexus and Porsche vehicles were at record levels,” CommSec chief economist Craig James wrote in his report The Wealth Effect.

“Annual sales of Mercedes Benz, Maserati, Lotus, Lamborghini, Bentley, BMW, Audi and Aston Martin were all higher in May than a year ago.

“Annual sales of rotating luxury vehicles have increased 11.9 percent more than a year ago and have surpassed the overall vehicle market for the past 20 months.”