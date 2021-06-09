International
The most livable cities of the world Auckland, Osaka, Adelaide
An overview overnight on the Auckland skyline as seen from the new Park Hyatt hotel in the Viaduct Basin area of the city on May 16, 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand.
James D. Morgan | Getty Images News Getty Images
As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, the metropolitan city of Auckland in New Zealand has been named the most livable city in the world by Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU).
This is mainly due to the successful handling of the Covid-19 site which allowed schools, theaters, restaurants and other cultural attractions to remain open during the survey period from 22 February to 21 March 2021, according to the EIU.
New Zealand implemented a strict nationwide blockade for several weeks last year to slow the spread of the virus. It also closed its international borders to most travelers.
Asia-Pacific cities dominated the top 10 rankings this year, although the pandemic caused declines in overall life in the world.
The 10 best cities to live in the world, and their results according to the Global Living Index 2021, are:
- Auckland, New Zealand (96.0)
- Osaka, Japan (94.2)
- Adelaide, Australia (94.0)
- Wellington, New Zealand (93.7)
- Tokyo, Japan (93.7)
- Perth, Australia (93.3)
- Zurich, Switzerland (92.8)
- Geneva, Switzerland (92.5)
- Melbourne, Australia (92.5)
- Brisbane, Australia (92.4)
The livability index ranks cities based on more than 30 qualitative and quantitative factors into five broad categories: stability, health care, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.
Due to the pandemic, the EIU added new indicators such as stress on healthcare resources as well as restrictions around local sporting events, theaters, music concerts, restaurants and schools.
‘Big jolt’ in the rankings
The impact of Covid-19 has been quite noticeable in the rankings, according to Simon Baptist, global chief economist at the EIU.
“There has been a pretty big swing in terms of certainly the top 10, but also throughout the ranking, based on the Covid-19 situation,” he told CNBC.
Cities that were in blockade or were experiencing an increase in cases during the study period saw their scores reduced on some criteria, which led to many European cities falling in queues, Baptist explained.
This includes the Austrian city of Vienna, which has consistently ranked near the top over the past few years. This year, however, she failed to break into the top 10 and came in 12th.
Asia has some of the most livable cities in the world, it also has some of the least livable.
On the other hand, cities in Australia, New Zealand and Japan remained relatively open, with good service availability, while their healthcare systems were resilient due to a relatively low number of cases, he added.
The Hawaiian capital of Honolulu was the biggest winner in the index, moving up 46 places to finish 14th due to its efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus and the rapid spread of vaccines. Among other cities, Taipei finished 33rd while Singapore came 34th.
Asia vs. Europe
On a regional average, Asia ranked well below North America and Western Europe, according to the EIU. Damascus in Syria remained the least livable city in the world, Syria marked 10 years of civil war this year.
“Asia has some of the most livable cities in the world, it also has some of the least livable,” Baptist said. As cities in Australia, New Zealand and Japan dominated the top 10 positions, countries like Dhaka, Bangladesh, Karachi, Pakistan and Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea, slipped near the bottom and have been doing it for a while, he added. ai.
Baptist said the list is updated twice a year.
Since the first study period ended this year, some of the major cities in Asia-Pacific have seen an increase in Covid-19 cases, including MELBOURNE AND Tokyo. On the other hand, European and North American cities have aggressively supported their vaccination programs and are in the process of opening up.
Australia and New Zealand have not yet reopened their borders to most travelers, a factor Baptist said could affect the future rankings of their cities.
“It would be interesting to see there if things in Europe and the US are more open, especially in terms of international travel. But (if) things in Australia and New Zealand have not done so yet, then we can we find the ranking of Australian Cities and New Zealand suffer a little, “Baptist said, adding that he expects European cities to potentially show a major improvement by the next study period.
