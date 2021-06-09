Jakarta residents await historic decision on right to clean air | Environmental news

Medan, Indonesia Teacher Istu Prayogi spent the 1990s living in Indonesia’s busy capital Jakarta, all the while struggling with a runny nose, headache and shortness of breath.

It turned out that the problem was around him, and he was not the only one suffering.

I was diagnosed by a lung specialist with spots on my lungs caused by air pollution, a teacher at the Nusantara Jaya Tourism Academy told Al Jazeera Istu.

The government did not pay attention to the poor air quality in Indonesia.

Now Istu, who has since relocated to the satellite town of Depok on the outskirts of Jakarta, is one of 32 plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed by a key citizen seeking to hold the government accountable for failing to meet Indonesian citizens’ right to clean the air.

The Jakarta Central District Court will rule on the case on June 10, after nearly two years of legal wrangling over who is to blame for the polluted air of a city that regularly ranks among the most polluted worlds, according to world air quality indices. .

Even during the restrictions imposed last year to curb the spread of COVID-19, Jakarta’s roads were congested and air pollution exceeded WHO and national guidelines. [File: Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters]

In 2019, a study produced by the Vital Strategies and Bandung Institute of Technology (BIT) found that Indonesia had the highest number of premature deaths associated with air pollution in Southeast Asia. The report also found that, in Jakarta, the levels of fine particles (PM 2.5), the most dangerous contaminant to health, routinely exceeded those of the World Health Organization guidelines for air quality guidelines by four or five times.

As part of the citizens’ lawsuit a legal maneuver in which private citizens traditionally file a lawsuit in an attempt to enforce a statute and tactic often used in environmental law cases, the plaintiffs are not seeking financial compensation, but rather hope that the actions legislation will raise public awareness of the issue of air pollution in Jakarta and pressure the government to act.

The lawsuit names Indonesia’s president, environment and forestry minister, interior minister, governor of Jakarta and governors of Banten and West Java provinces.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs have requested that the trial panel presiding over the case declare that the defendants were negligent in fulfilling citizens’ rights to a healthy living environment and order them to comply with national air quality standards.

We need a stronger legal framework and more progressive laws and sanctions related to air pollution, Leonard Simanjuntak, director of Greenpeace Indonesia, who is also a plaintiff in court as a private citizen, told Al Jazeera.

The issue of human rights

More than 10 million people live in Jakarta, but that number rises beyond 30 million once they are included in its five satellite cities and surrounding agencies, home to thousands of industrial estates and manufacturing centers.

This case is so important because we already know that breathing fresh air is our human right, Bondan Andriyanu, a climate and energy activist for Greenpeace Indonesia, told Al Jazeera.

Air pollution on this scale clearly violates the rights to life and health, the rights of the child and the right to live in a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment. This human rights perspective changes everything because the government then has clear, legally enforceable obligations to respect, protect and fulfill human rights [of the citizens].

Greenpeace activists perform during a protest demanding that the government take measures to reduce air pollution in Jakarta, at the Ministry of Health in Jakarta, Indonesia in September 2017 [File: Tatan Syuflana/AP Photo]

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, outdoor air pollution (ambient air pollution) was estimated to cause 4.2 million premature deaths worldwide, 91 percent of which occurred in high-income countries. low and medium, with the highest number of such deaths occurring in WHO Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific regions.

The WHO standard for annual ambient air quality is 10 micrograms of fine particles per cubic meter of air, while Indonesia’s national standard is 15 micrograms.

But Bondan says official particulate matter data, known as PM2.5, obtained by Greenpeace from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (MMP) from 2020 to the year when the coronavirus pandemic meant the amount of traffic was lower in a few months at 28.6 micrograms per cubic meter of air.

If we compare our national standard of ambient air quality with the WHO standard, we are still far behind. Even during the pandemic, the annual PM 2.5 data in Jakarta was above the national ambient air quality standard, he said.

My child rarely goes out to play

Elisa Sutanudjaja, director of the Rujak Center for Urban Studies in Jakarta, also joined the lawsuit.

She told Al Jazeera that she became aware of the poor air quality in Jakarta when she was pregnant and her fear of the effects of air pollution only grew over time.

As the parent of a 10-year-old girl we almost always use public transportation to Jakarta or walks, she told Al Jazeera. But we found that we could not enjoy our travels because of pollution, especially from vehicle smoke. Nowadays, my child rarely goes out to play.

According to a 2019 report by the Vital Strategies and Bandung Institute of Technology (BIT), for which air quality experts from BIT sampled from three locations around Jakarta during the wet and dry seasons, the city’s main sources of pollution come from vehicles, secondary aerosols such as ammonium nitrate and ammonium sulfate, construction activities, open combustion of biomass and other fuels, paved road dust, suspended soil particles, sea salt and coal combustion.

Regulations for power plants in Indonesia and their emissions are so relaxed, said Greenpeaces Leonard. There are coal-fired power plants all around Jakarta and, if we use mathematical modeling, of course the emissions lead to the city.

Air quality has not improved since the lawsuit was filed two years ago. This photo shows a view of Jakarta last month with its multi-storey offices and smog-covered condominiums [Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters]

In addition to tightening regulations around coal emissions, plaintiffs in court also hope the government will rethink its entire urban planning strategy in the city.

The central government, through the Ministry of Public Works, continues to insist on building toll roads even though private vehicles are one of the biggest contributors to air pollution, Elisa said. I hope that through this litigation, there will be an established strategy to change this model of unsustainable development and the politics of the movement.

As long as the development model is still at the center of the machine, there will be no noticeable improvements.

For their part, the defendants have rejected the suggestion that they are responsible for the harmful air of Jakarta.

People filing the lawsuit have also contributed to the decline in air quality, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, who is listed as defendant V in the citizens’ lawsuit, told the media in 2019.

If not everyone rides a bike, then it would be different. Air quality is not caused by just one or two professions, but by all of us, including those who filed civil lawsuits.