Beijing (The Straits Times / ANN): Asean and China on Tuesday (June 8th) pledged to exercise restraint to avoid actions that would complicate or escalate disputes in the South China Sea and committed to resuming negotiations on a code of conduct. behavior (COC) while shedding light on the Myanmar crisis.

In a statement issued a day after a special meeting of the foreign ministers of Assen and China, the countries also pledged to strengthen public health co-operation, especially in the field of vaccines.

Diplomatic sources told The Straits Times (ST) that the delay in the statement stemmed from language disputes over the South China Sea, which, along with the Myanmar crisis, dominated most of the discussions Monday (June 7) afternoon in the Chinese city of Chongqing.

ST understands that the Philippines had demanded that a stronger language in the South China Sea be included in the declaration, but had faced setbacks.

This was mainly due to China and some … small Asian states, said a senior Southeast Asian diplomat who asked not to be named, referring to Cambodia and Laos.

Improve and promote maritime security, maintain freedom of navigation in and over the South China Sea, exercise restraint in carrying out activities that will complicate or escalate disputes and affect peace and stability, the 14-paragraph statement said.

The language was similar to that of previous statements between Asean and his dialogue partners.

Asean and China also plan to speed up the resumption of negotiations on the COC and the talks will take place virtually.

Earlier, negotiators had said the topic was too important for discussions to take place online, and talks stalled after the coronavirus pandemic banned air travel.

China has big claims to sovereignty over the South China Sea, but faces competing claims from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan.

The statement did not mention the Myanmar crisis, simply referring to the preservation of regional peace and stability.

Myanmar state media said army-appointed Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin told the meeting that the military had made progress on its five-step map for the country unveiled after its February 1 coup.

Some Asian ministers, however, had expressed disappointment at the lack of progress in a five-point consensus towards a peace process as agreed by Azan leaders at a special summit in April.

Regional analyst and former friend of the Iseas-Yusof Institute Isaac Lye Liang Fook said: As the Myanmar issue comes up big, this is a special meeting to mark 30 years of relationship between Assen and China, and to predict that the relationship overall to be positive.

He added: “This does not mean that Asians focus on Myanmar is less diligent … No other international organization is in any position to contact the military government because (Tatmadaw) does not see Asen as a threat.”

Asean and China are also looking at increasing vaccine collaboration as they work together in other areas such as health development.

Asean highly appreciates the provision of vaccines from China, medical supplies and technical assistance to Asen and his member states, the statement said, adding that close co-operation has helped the economic recovery from the pandemic.

They also agreed to continue economic co-operation in areas such as the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership as well as work together to integrate the Assen Regional Master Plan with the China Belt and Road Initiative.

Meanwhile, a statement on the visit of Assen chairman Lim Jock Hoi and Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Pehin Yusof to Myanmar was removed from the site of Assen secretariats on Tuesday morning. – StraitsTimes / Asia News Network