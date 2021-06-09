Fun facts about the ocean for World Ocean Day





The globe’s oceans are massive in size, important for life on Earth and a major influence on the world’s weather and climate. In recognition of World Ocean Day, NBC2 News had the Ocean Trivia as a segment during our afternoon news. Take the quiz below to see how well you know some interesting fun facts about the oceans of our world! Question 1: What is the deepest ocean? Answer: The deepest ocean in the world is also its largest, most powerful ocean pacific. South of Guam and east of the Philippines is where you will find the Challenger Deep, the deepest known point in the Pacific Ocean. Dive to a stunning depth of 35,000 meters – which equates to more than 6.5 miles! Question 2: How many of the world’s oceans are unexplored? Answer: According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, more than 80% of the oceans of our globe is considered to be unexplored. This is a pretty incredible figure considering that our oceans cover more than 70% of the Earth’s surface! One way to explore the oceans is to use sonar technology, but NOAA says less than 10% of our globe’s oceans are designed that way at least yet. Question 3: How old do you think Greenland sharks can live? Answer: Sharks are important to ocean ecosystems. As a roof predator, they are at the top of the food chain and keep delicate ecosystems in balance. Without them, things can quickly fall out of balance, making sharks important to how healthy an ocean is. Although it may sound impossible, scientists believe they now have a good idea of ​​how long Greenland Shark, a whirlwind, can live. 250 years old, or more! What makes scientists think this? The unique qualities of the Shark in Greenland making it very different from other sharks seem to hold the key. This species of shark represents a special protein in its eye that scientists have dated carbon (similar to how they understand the age of dinosaur fossils). This combined with the previously known fact that it grows only about an inch a year, indicating that it is an old, (very old) animal that swims slowly around the cold waters of the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans. Question 4: How much of the Earth’s water supply is maintained by the oceans? Answer: The oceans are huge and have water to prove it. According to the United States Geological Survey, the oceans hold something incredible 96.5% of the Earth’s water supply. This dwarf is the next largest holder of ice, glacier and permanent snow water holding 1.74% of the planet’s water! The USGS has a percentage breakdown by category, from where the Earth’s water is stored here. Answer: Peanut butter, toothpaste, yogurt AND Compound are just some of the products that use a compound called carrageenan which comes from boiled red algae! The compound makes things with a peanut butter-like structure so smooth that they can spread.

Sounds surprising? Keep in mind that although the Red Tide and Blue Green Algae you hear about all the time in the news have major weaknesses, not all algae are bad. You can visit this link to learn the big differences between Red Tide and Red Algae here.

Skeptical of algae that are good? Keep in mind that some algae are a major source of food for fish, and aid the process of photosynthesis in the oceans. NASA has a great video that summarizes what you need to know about algae here.

