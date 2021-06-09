International
As ‘meme stocks’ rise, this is what investors should look out for
d3sign | Moments | Getty Images
Individual investors glued to social media helped push shares of a new Clover Health company name more than 100% on Tuesday.
However, when it comes to broader markets, the question on the lips of many people now is, “What’s the next big story?” according to JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.
With inflation-related concerns and interest rates somewhat softened, and markets between profit seasons, traders are looking for a new topic.
“A little story that normally wouldn’t be so interesting is really interesting this week because people want something to trade,” Kinahan said.
As a result, headlines from the Federal Reserve or international news could hit markets more than usual, he said.
Meanwhile, so-called meme stock companies like AMC Entertainment that have seen an increase in interest from individual investors driven by social media have continued their wild journey.
AMC recently took the unusual step of acknowledging in regulatory registers that its shares may be overvalued.
Meanwhile, the company’s CEO, Adam Aron, has publicly expressed his support for the company’s individual investors.
“You own our company, we listen to you,” Aron cicerone on Monday.
While it may be tempting to invest in securities that attract investors, it would be wise for investors to adhere to a few basic rules.
Remember your time frame
The first thing investors need to ask themselves is, “What is my game plan?” according to Kinahan.
“Investing for a day or two is a lot different than investing for a year or two,” he said.
One mistake that investors tend to make is keeping short-term and long-term stocks at the same standards. By identifying which investments belong to the goals, you can avoid it.
“Unfortunately, a lot of people criticize those who are playing something short-term,” Kinahan said. “It’s OK to play some short-term things, but it should not be a big part of your portfolio.”
Build a portfolio that reflects your needs
When thinking about your time horizon, match your investments with your goals.
Allow 5% to 10% of your portfolio for short-term investment games if you like to be in them, Kinahan said.
Just keep the money you want to be there for you in long-term investments, where you understand the businesses and how they make money, and maybe pay dividends, he said.
Have an exit strategy
The companies that TD Ameritrade customers tend to sell include Moderna, Nokia, Pfizer, Walmart and Wells Fargo.
The latest trend in stock memes did not rise until around Remembrance Day. Regardless, some of the trades made by TD Ameritrade customers, such as Draft Kings and Advanced Micro Devices, had somewhat higher volatility.
Instead of pressing the panic button after you have already invested, the best thing to do is plan a risk scenario before you enter, Kinahan said.
Identify when you would say you had enough for all or part of your position. “This is not an all or none game,” Kinahan said.
