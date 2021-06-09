As ‘meme stocks’ rise, this is what investors should look out for

Individual investors glued to social media helped push shares of a new Clover Health company name more than 100% on Tuesday.

However, when it comes to broader markets, the question on the lips of many people now is, “What’s the next big story?” according to JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

With inflation-related concerns and interest rates somewhat softened, and markets between profit seasons, traders are looking for a new topic.

More from Personal Finance:

Wealthy investors are worried about inflation, the CNBC poll shows

Gold as protection of inflation? History suggests otherwise

How to check investment applications before you deposit your money

“A little story that normally wouldn’t be so interesting is really interesting this week because people want something to trade,” Kinahan said.

As a result, headlines from the Federal Reserve or international news could hit markets more than usual, he said.

Meanwhile, so-called meme stock companies like AMC Entertainment that have seen an increase in interest from individual investors driven by social media have continued their wild journey.

AMC recently took the unusual step of acknowledging in regulatory registers that its shares may be overvalued.