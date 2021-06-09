Caliburn International Donates $ 250,000 to American University of Iraq, Sulaimani (AUIS)

RESTON, Go. – (WIRE BUSINESS) – Caliburn International today announced its intention to commit a $ 250,000 start-up to a new scholarship campaign with the American University of Iraq, Sulaimani (AUIS). The campaign, called We Share the Future, will raise money to provide students from diverse communities across Iraq with access to higher education. AUIS students majoring in Engineering and Laboratory Medical Sciences who have completed one to two years of undergraduate study will be eligible for scholarships.
Caliburn, which has had a long presence in Iraq with its subsidiaries Sallyport, Janus Global Operations and Comprehensive Health Services, is the first company to fund the scholarship program with several companies in the region expected to follow suit. Caliburn has previously donated to similar initiatives, including school supplies and a school renovation project funded and managed by Sallyport.
Caliburn CEO Bob Stalick said the new scholarship program is another way we can give back to the people of Iraq, where we have worked for many years and built deep relationships and respect for the people. He noted that in order to help build a secure and prosperous Iraq, it is important for the next generation to have the academic and technological training as well as the critical thinking skills and collaborative mindset needed to grow. .
Scholarship recipients not only change their lives, but the lives of their families change for the better, according to AUIS President Bruce Walker Ferguson. Investing in an educated workforce supported by the corporate community is essential to enable AUIS to attract students from diverse backgrounds and create a powerful engine for both student success and the country’s economic growth, social benefits and regional security. , said Ferguson. He added that, having corporations working in Iraq, such as Sallyport and Janus (part of the Caliburn family), partnering with the University offers job prospects to AUIS students upon graduation.
Kaliburn recently announced his intention to join two independent companies, Acuity International and Humanitarian Valiance. The company expects the split into two companies to be completed by the fall of 2021.
Companies working in the Middle East region interested in supporting the education of Iraq’s future leaders could join Caliburn and help the country grow auisit scholarship campaign by contacting AUIS VP Advancement Liza OConnor-Stroud (USA) at [email protected]
About Caliburn International
Caliburn International is a global company providing Advanced Medical Solutions, Engineering and Technology Solutions and Global Mission Services to commercial and government clients. Formed by five industry-leading businesses Comprehensive Health Services, Janus Global Operations, Project Time & Cost, Sallyport and Michael Baker Global Services Caliburn provides solutions and services that support national defense, global diplomacy, national security, healthcare and technology . Formed in 2018, headquartered outside Washington, DC, Caliburn has a global reach of 7,000 employees across five continents. Visit www.caliburnintl.com, to learn more about Caliburn.
About the American University of Iraq, Sulaimani
The American University of Iraq, Sulaimani (AUIS) is the first non-governmental, non-profit, American-style university in Iraq. Founded in 2007 and operated for public benefit, it is also the first non-governmental university in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region to be accredited by the Federal Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government. The only certified member in Iraq of the American Association of International Colleges and Universities (AAICU), the University welcomes students from various communities throughout Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. For more information, visit http://auis.edu.krd/.