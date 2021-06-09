Quick Adjustments to Improve Your Desk Stand | FIU News





By Troy Moore Although some of us spend our days in the office while others spend time in class, sitting for long periods is a common element that spans most of our days. Unfortunately, sitting for long periods of time can cause postural changes, chronic pain, and other bodily complications. Thus, staying active throughout the week is always positive and optimal for long-term health. In my experience as a personal trainer, I work with many clients who experience the detrimental effects of a sedentary lifestyle. One of the most common issues I work with clients to change is a forward shoulder shift / round and hip flexion tightening. One simple method I use to help clients begin to tilt their shoulders forward is to imagine trying to hold a pen in place between their shoulder blades by squeezing the muscles in the upper back together. Doing this simple exercise several times throughout the day also increases the strength in the postural muscles that support the spine, which helps to give the shoulders the much needed rest. I recommend completing three rounds of squeezing your blades together in this position while holding for as long as possible. Tight thighs, however, can be a little harder to see by a client. Every time we bend at the waist, have a seat or even take a step forward, the hip flexor muscles are placed under a great deal of stress. This stress is further exacerbated during a 3-hour class or full day work. One quick fix option for these muscles that I recommend to my clients includes breaks in working hours or investing in a standing table. If these walking breaks are not feasible during your day, I recommend that you focus on improving your sitting posture. Specifically, adjust the height of your seat to make sure your knees are closer to the ground than your hips and avoid positions where your feet hang freely in the air without support. Investing in a cushion or small cushion to sit on is also a great way to keep your hips well above your knees and is much more effective than a new ergonomic desk or office chair. If you are feeling the effects of a sedentary lifestyle and are looking for ways to improve your fitness level and become more active, FIU Welfare and Recreation Center the fitness team is more than capable of assisting. Visit WRC Website for more information on our group fitness classes and personal training services.

Troy Moore is a certified exercise physiologist and a student in the kinesiology and exercise science program at FIU. He currently works as a graduate fitness assistant at Welfare and Recreation Center.

