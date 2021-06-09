OPTEC International, Inc. Completes $ 70M Acquisition of WeShield, an AI-based company run by MedTech, in Medical Supply & PPE Space.





CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK: OPTI), a developer of UV and UV-C security products using relevant advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and wholesale PPE Medical supplier released today the following corporate update: The company today announced the execution of a $ 70 million acquisition of WeShield for $ 70 million in a combination of cash and preferred stock. WeShield, which recently received the following award, (https://www.analyticsinsight.net/company-of-the-month-weshield-embracing-ai-to-streamline-high-quality-ppe-and-safety-supplies/), is a New York-based company based on MedTech-Directed Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence) in the PPE space with audited 2020 revenues of over $ 55 million. WeShield is extremely well established in the Wholesale Medical sector that supplies PPE security products to: GAP, Caesars Entertainment, Hard Rock, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), NYC Housing Authority (NYCHA), Concordance, Henry Schein, Medline, etc. This AI-led company, MedTech, is on track for significant growth and projected revenue of over $ 100 million for 2021. The company has a very strong, well-structured management team and uses advanced marketing technology for supply the company operations and continuous growth. OPTEC management is confident that the acquisition will generate additional market force, profits and shareholder value for OPTEC while at the same time adding additional strength to OPTEC’s management team. Further explanation of the terms of the agreement, as well as future procedures and business operations between the two companies in connection with the acquisition, will take place at a call of the Zoom shareholder, scheduled to be seen on Thursday, June 10, 1: 15 pm PST. The call will be pre-registered the day before. The call will include Optec CEO Roger Pawson and WeShield executives; CEO Michael Sinensky, President Erika London, COO Amy Bove and CFO Katharine Harris. The story goes on Registration and phone call information for the magnification call will be posted on the websites of both companies by the end of today. CEO of OPTEC, Roger Pawson, commented ‘WeShield Acquisition is complete. By adding an established AI-led sales and marketing platform to OPTEC, we are confident that we will immediately reap the benefits of adding WeShield’s team and technology to sell and sell OPTEC products. In addition to these synergies, we expect to add over $ 100 million in sales projected in 2021 by WeShield. ‘ WeShield President Michael Sinensky commented, We are joining OPTEC today! Our team is ready to present the full package of their products to our customer base of healthcare institutions, government agencies, Fortune 500 companies and businesses across the verticals of retail and hospitality. Our original plan to move further into the healthcare space, including mobile testing and vaccinations, medical and non-medical staff, partnerships with laboratories and emergency care facilities, and telemedicine will happen much sooner than expected now under the OPTEC umbrella . The WeShield core team is all on board to see this. ” https://weshield.us/ About OPTEC International, Inc. With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C electronics products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company’s Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when executives and human resource managers’ resources are experiencing extreme concern about keeping the environment safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the US economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com Secure Port Declaration: Port safe from liability established by the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These future declarations can generally be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management “believes”, “expects”, “predicts”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “estimates” or other words or similar import phrases. Similarly, the statements here that describe the Company’s business strategy, perspective, objectives, plans, goals or objectives are also future statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in future statements. Investor Relations Contact: Michael Iorlano

760 621-0062 / [email protected] Michael Sinensky, WeShield 646.533.2360 | [email protected] SOURCES: OPTEC International, Inc. Check out the source version at accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/650892/OPTEC-International-Inc-Completes-70M-Aquisition-of-WeShield-An-Established-AI-Driven-NY-MedTech-Company-In-the-Medical-Supply- PPE-Space

