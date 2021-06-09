Global police disrupt the international crime network





Global law enforcement agencies have busted an international crime ring by monitoring encrypted phones used by criminals. The operations have led to hundreds of arrests and seizures of drugs and weapons across 16 nations.

By Stefan J. Bos Officials from the European police organization Europol as well as the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Sweden and the Netherlands confirmed one of the largest global crime-fighting operations in recent memory. It even included providing phones to criminals who were made to believe they were providing secure communications. In reality, the devices allowed police to listen to the criminal’s conversations. Officials said they were tracking about 12,000 devices over three years and 27 million messages were decoded. About 300 crime networks are reported to be monitored in 100 nations. Europol Deputy Executive Director Jean-Phillipe Lecouffe said he provided police investigators with essential information. “This information has led over the past week to hundreds of law enforcement operations on a global scale. From New Zealand and Australia to Europe and the US,” he told reporters. Lecouffe added that the operations had “impressive results”, with more than 800 arrests and more than 700 wanted places. Police seized more than 8 tonnes of cocaine, 22 tonnes of cannabis, two tonnes of synthetic drugs and 6 tonnes of synthetic drug precursors, Europol said.



$ 48 MILLION In addition, police seized $ 48 million in cash and cryptocurrencies, 250 firearms and 55 luxury vehicles. Officials do not share all arrests in each country. Still, a Swedish official said 70 had been arrested in Sweden, while a Dutch official said 49 had been arrested in the Netherlands. Countries included included Australia, Austria, Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Norway, New Zealand, Scotland, Britain, Germany and the United States. It came as a welcome breakthrough for law enforcement agencies that have faced increasingly sophisticated crime groups around the world.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos