



Deputies have called for a consultation to raise the age for cigarette sales to 21 out of 18 in order to end the tobacco epidemic by 2030. The parliamentary group of all parties on smoking and health has recommended raising the selling age from 18 to 21 as part of stricter tobacco regulations to protect children and young people from becoming smokers and to help smoking . The recommendations, backed by health charities and medical organizations, also include a polluting pay change on the health and social care bill to secure funding for a tobacco control program, forcing manufacturers to pay to quit smoking. The cross-party group of MPs and colleagues has warned the government that it can be better and fairer constructed from the pandemic by making smoking obsolete and must now commit to the actions needed to ensure its vision of a Smokefree 2030. The report notes that more people are likely to have died last year and this year from smoking than Covid-19. It also calls for targeted investments to provide additional support to help smokers quit in regions and communities where smoking does more harm, including those who are on a routine and manual basis, unemployed, living at home. social, or who have a mental health condition or are pregnant The report suggests widespread public support for the recommendations, with more than three-quarters (76%) of the public supporting the ambitions of the Smokefree 2030 Governments. About 77% support tobacco manufacturers paying a tax or license to the government for measures to help smokers quit and prevent young people from smoking, while 63% support raising the selling age from 18 to 21. All-Party Committee Chairman Bob Blackman said: “Our report sets out the measures that will put us on track to achieve governments’ ambitions to end smoking by 2030, but they cannot to be delivered without funds. Tobacco manufacturers make extreme profits by selling highly addictive, deadly products, while government coffers are bare because of Covid-19. Manufacturers have money, they have to pay to end the epidemic. Deborah Arnott, chief executive of ASH anti-smoking group, said: “We all applauded when the government announced its ambition for a smokeless cigarette 2030. But that was two years ago, now is the time to give. Currently smoking levels are not falling fast enough. If, as required by the APPG, the recommendations in its report are implemented by 2022, we may be on the right track to obsolete smoking by 2030. Alison Cook, director of foreign affairs at Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation, said: Smoking still accounts for 35% of all respiratory deaths in England each year and is still the leading cause of preventable lung diseases such as cancer. lung and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). We welcome the recommendations in this report, which include targeted support for people to successfully quit this deadly addiction. If the government is serious about achieving its goal of becoming non-smoking by 2030, it needs to do much more by urgently securing sustainable funding to provide smoking cessation services across the NHS and in the community, as a wide offer is very effective in supporting people to leave. Without action now, we will continue to see thousands of people die each year as a result of preventable lung diseases related to smoking.

