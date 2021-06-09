Covid-19 coronavirus: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s message to transtasman bubble breakers

There have been more than 750,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered so far, an increase of 107,000 in the last week.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there are consequences for people who break the rules of the transit bubble, even if they do not end up being fined or imprisoned.

A group of three people from Melbourne have been put in managed isolation in New Zealand after officials deceived them about where they were traveling from.

It is understood that the trio, who are residents of Australia, planned to attend a funeral during their trip to this country.

They drove to Sydney and then flew to Auckland and were caught at the border after trying to defraud officials. They will now have to pay for their 14-day stay at MIQ.

They appear to be breaking the transtasman bubble rules – which could lead to a $ 4,000 fine or six months in prison – as well as Victoria’s blocking rules.

Melbourne undergoes a two-week blockade as the city battles to contain a Covid-19 community group.

Restrictions apply to anyone from Victoria wishing to travel to other parts of Australia.

Ardern said their mandatory stay in MIQ was a punishment, regardless of whether the police decided to charge them.

“Ultimately they were stopped at the border, and they were put in managed isolation.

“It shows that even when we have people who are making a deliberate attempt to cross, it will be taken.

Similar articles

“There are a lot of points in the system where we can get people, and in this case, we have.”

Asked why they should not be charged, she said “there are consequences”.

“For anyone who considers it a violation of the rules we have set – in this case, the family has been taken and they have been placed in a managed isolation facility.

“As far as fines are concerned, those decisions sit elsewhere.”

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the relevant border agencies would review the processes, although it appeared that this was the result of “disappointing actions” by the three persons in question.

All have tested negative for Covid-19 and the results of the three-day test will be expected tomorrow.

Bloomfield said he had not seen if the trio had to face charges, but added that they could also face charges in Australia of breaking the closure rules in Melbourne.

This follows a violation of the transtasman bubble rules in late April, when a man flew from Perth to Auckland via Sydney while there was a pause on flights to New Zealand from Perth due to an explosion there.

The man seems to have lied if he had traveled from Perthi.

By the time his identity and travel were confirmed, he had landed at Auckland airport and escaped from authorities. When health officials arrested him, he was allowed to self-isolate himself in Northland.

The man’s trip stressed how easy it is to break the rules in the transistor bubble, which had only been operating for a week at the time of his flight.

NZ Immigration Manager Peter Elms said the time that was a model with high confidence.

Numerous checks included questions being asked at the airport and matching data from border agencies to check if people had flown from an area where flights to New Zealand had been stopped.

But people who drove to an area where flights to New Zealand continued could break the rules by lying if they were in a closed area.

“For someone who intends to reach their final destination, regardless of the rules, it is a direct option they can take if they are willing to lie,” he told the Elms Herald in April.

“Traveling without quarantine, of course when it comes to breaks or suspensions, it relies heavily on people’s honesty, people’s ability to understand and follow the rules in the country.”