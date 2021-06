Washington peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad wrapped up a four-day visit to Kabul on Tuesday. Mr. Khalilzad is an Afghan-born US diplomat who led negotiations ahead of the Trump administrations’ February 2020 peace deal with the Taliban, which set the terms and timing for the US withdrawal. The US Embassy in Kabul said in a declaration on Wednesday that U.S. leaders met with their Afghan counterparts in the city this week and agreed that maintaining political unity was essential during this transition period. HALO Trust, a British charity with a US-based subsidiary in Washington, D.C., began operating in Afghanistan in 1988. Its field teams clear landmines, drop unexploded ordnance found in bombs and bullets, and build storage facilities. weapons and other weapons safely. The group has programs in 26 countries and territories, including Iraq, where it began operating in 2018. HALO program in Afghanistan, which began months before the Soviet Army withdrew from the country in 1989, employs more than 2,600 local staff members and remains the largest group operation in the world. HALO says on its website that over the past 30 years, it has worked with the Afghan government to secure 80% of the sites registered in minefields and battlefields. Still, the group says, an area of ​​Afghanistan so large that Chicago still needs to be cleared. Diana, Princess of Wales, drew attention to HALO work in 1997, when she walked through a minefield directly into Angola once home to one of the hottest Cold War conflicts in Africa to highlight the danger of mining around the world. Diana’s youngest son, Prince Harry, repeated her steps in 2019 during a trip across the continent with his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and their son. HALO said at the time that it had cleared about 100,000 mines in Angola since Diana’s visit. Najim Rahim reported from Kabul, Afghanistan and Mike Ives from Hong Kong. Fatima Faizi contributed to reporting from Kabul.

