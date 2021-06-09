EU ‘Vaccine Passports’ Covid-19: How they work and who qualifies

(CNN) What travel will look like in the near future is the question on everyone’s lips, and as Europe begins to reopen its borders to travelers from outside the continent, the European Union has announced the launch of its EU Digital Covid Certificate – set for allow freedom of movement around the block.

Already, nine countries are using the scheme to issue certificates, with more expected to join before the scheme officially launches on July 1st. The EU Parliament voted overwhelmingly to approve the scheme on June 9th.

“The EU will be in time to reopen this summer,” Thierry Breton, commissioner for the internal market, said in a statement.

So who qualifies for the certificate, and how do you get it? Here’s what you know.

What is it

This is what we hope will open up travel within Europe this summer and ease the pressure on travelers for multiple testing. Currently, you travel between two EU countries and will have to meet each of their individual entry rules – which can mean daily testing if you are driving or taking the train around the continent.

The certificate, however, will record three things: the holder’s vaccination records, negative tests, or a record of a previous infection – which should make the trip easier.

It will be valid in all EU member states, plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. Switzerland is also looking possible.

Is it the same with the EU Covid vaccine passport?

Yes – it is the scheme across the EU for travel within the bloc. It is also known as an “immunity permit” or “health permit”, although the EU Digital Covid Certificate is the official (and milder) name.

Was it a digital certificate or paper?

It will depend on the holder – you can choose one or the other. Both will contain a “digitally signed QR code” which can be scanned when entering a site. It will be both in the national language of the issuing country, plus English. Member states have agreed on a common model.

How does it work?

Each issuing body is assigned a digital signature, which is embedded in the QR code; Border staff will scan the QR code to view the data, though no personal data will be viewed – nor will the holder’s personal data pass through the gateway nations are using to verify signatures.

When does it start?

The scheme officially starts on July 1, with member countries allowed an additional six weeks if needed. However, with European countries vying for visitors, it seems doubtful there will be any nudity. In fact, nine member states are already issuing certificates.

Note that the European Parliament has yet to vote on the scheme to make it legal, but it is expected to pass by a large majority.

The scheme has been in the planning process since March and was provisionally agreed on May 20th. The EU Gateway entered directly on 1 June – allowing certificates to be verified across borders.

What countries are using it?

As of June 8, there are nine EU member states registered: Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Lithuania, Poland and Spain. Expect others to join a very long time ago – tourism-based countries are trying to pull tourists back ahead of their rivals. Already 22 countries have successfully tested the gate, according to the European Commission.

Who qualifies?

An employee of Fiumicino Airport displays a portable thermoscanner “Smart-Helmet” to check passengers and staff for COVID-19, on May 5, 2020 at Rome Fiumicino Airport. ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP / AFP through Getty Images

EU citizens and their families and legal residents, according to the official word so far.

However, an EU spokesman told CNN that the bloc expects to open the scheme to non-citizens – including Americans. Access will depend on individual sites offering certificates to their visitors. More information is expected to be released before the official launch on July 1st.

The UK is also reported to have been in the negotiations. Travelers from the UK have not yet been exempted from restrictions across the EU, due to the Delta variant, first found in India and now prevalent in the UK.

The EU has also said it is “working to ensure that certificates can be compatible with systems in other countries” for holders traveling outside the bloc.

Do I need to be vaccinated to get it?

Jo. The certificate will retain the latest recovery from Covid-19, as well as negative test results – including lateral flow as well as PCR.

Do I need to be fully vaccinated?

Not necessarily – the certificate will be recorded if you have had one or two doses. It is up to the individual member states to decide whether the certificate is acceptable with only one.

Does it affect which vaccination I received on the certificate?

Yes. Only vaccines approved for use in the EU count – so if Sinovac or Sputnik V, for example, will not count. At least, that’s the block rule; individual countries can adjust the rules.

Currently, the EU has approved AstraZeneca, Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

How many people have already received it?

More than a million people were already registered by Tuesday, according to the European Commission.

Are there any fees for it?

No, it ‘s free. Be sure to get it through official channels – no doubt fake sites are already being built to get you your certificate for a fee. The EU has also promised that certificates will be easily obtained.

How do I get the certificate?

Individual countries will issue their certificates, either through a portal, through health authorities or at testing centers. Expect more information to be released closer to launch.

Can I eventually move freely with it, or are there additional country-specific restrictions?

The EU has said holders “should in principle be exempted from restrictions on free movement”, and urged member states to “refrain from imposing additional restrictions” on holders “unless they are necessary and proportionate to protect public health”. – for example if a new variant causes concern. States wishing to impose new restrictions must justify their decision to EU authorities.

Passengers show their documents to a border police officer at the immigration desk of Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle International Airport on February 1, 2021. Christophe Archambault / AFP / Getty Images

Of course, this does not stop them from imposing additional restrictions on those without permission.

Are countries operating their own schemes?

Each country will run its own scheme, under the umbrella of the European scheme.

And some are already more open to tourism than their neighbors – Italy and Greece are already open to Americans, for example.

Do I need an app?

Most likely. The EU is not producing a single application; countries have to solve their system.

How safe is it?

The EU says the information stored in the QR codes of the certificate can be verified “without the processing of personal data”. Although the certificate itself contains information including name, date of birth and vaccination / cure dates, it is not seen when verified, or stored in other countries. Only valid digital signature will be checked.