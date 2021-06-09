Medical examiners are investigating the death of the woman who died after Covid-19 vaccination





Thailand vaccinated most people so far with 300,000 doses successfully administered yesterday. The prime minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, says it was a historic day for Thailand fighting Covid-19. As of 4 p.m., more than 300,000 doses had been given, says permanent public health secretary Kiattiphum Wongrajit, who also says that figure does not include doses given in Bangkok. As the day went on, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says they gave 11, 352 doses. The vaccines administered were Sinovac and AstraZeneca. The government is optimistic that they can complete the first round of two rounds of vaccines… by the end of September. The government, shocked by their recent high-profile vaccines, also plans to buy 100 million vaccinations and vaccinate 50 million people to crack down on the coveted 70% herd immunity. They expect to reach this target by the end of the year with an eye towards a full reopening next January. The Prime Minister returned to Facebook to remind everyone of the importance of vaccines: Vaccines will be the key to reopening the country for tourism, rehabilitating the economy and returning to normalcy. Vaccines will be the force to move the country forward with confidence and resilience He also went on to beat the drums of war against Covid-19 and announce the vaccination line of Thailand: June 7, 2021 will go down in history as one of the most important days in the countries’ fight against the pandemic. This marks the beginning of the Thai reacting … and we will not give up the fight until we win. Last month, and before mass vaccination began, it was reported that with the current vaccination rate in Thailand, it would take 2 years to achieve herd immunity. SOURCES: Phuket News Bangkok Post Want more from the Thaiger family? Download our app at Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

Like / Follow us on Facebook

Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos