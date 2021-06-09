No data to show children will be affected by the third COVID-19 waves, says AIIMS-India News Director, Firstpost





He said the waves occur when new mutations become more infectious and there is more chance of the virus spreading.

Children of slum residents continue with their share of the free meal distributed by NGOs while others stand in line during the blockade due to the coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata, India, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo / Bikas Das)

There is no evidence that children will be affected in the third wave of COVID-19 , either in India or internationally, says AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Tuesday. During a press conference at COVID-19 held at the National Media Center, PIB Delhi, Guleria said, is part of the misinformation that the subsequent waves of COVID-19 pandemic will cause serious illness in children. “He also said that 60 per cent to 70 per cent of children who became infected and needed hospitalization were children with co-morbidities or low immunity. Healthy children recovered with only a mild illness and did not need to be hospitalized. is hospitalized. Why do waves occur? “Waves normally occur in pandemics caused by respiratory viruses – the Spanish flu of 1918, the H1N1 (swine) flu are examples. The second wave of the Spanish flu of 1918 was the largest, followed by a wave of third smaller, “said the director of AIIMS. “Multiple waves occur when there is a susceptible population. When a large portion of the population acquires immunity to infection, the virus becomes endemic and the infection becomes seasonal – like that of H1N1 that usually spreads during monsoons or winters.” Another reason for the appearance of waves are when the virus transforms or changes. Guleria said, “Waves can occur due to the change in the virus (such as new variants). As new mutations become more infectious, there is more chance of the virus spreading.” He has also urged people to strictly follow the appropriate behavior for COVID. “Whenever cases increase, there is a fear in people and changes in human behavior. People strictly follow COVID-appropriate behavior and non-pharmaceutical interventions help break the transmission chain,” he said. “But when unlocking resumes, people tend to think that not much infection will occur and tend not to follow the proper COVID behavior. Because of this, the virus again begins to spread in the community, potentially leading to another wave,” he added. Guleria. “If we are to stop the ensuing waves, we must aggressively pursue proper COVID behavior until we can say that a significant number of our population has been vaccinated or has acquired natural immunity,” Guleria said. “When enough people are vaccinated or when we gain natural immunity against infection, then these waves will stop. The only way out is to strictly follow the proper COVID behavior.” With data from ANI

