Giant pit hole swallows three cars in Jerusalem hospital parking lot, Video goes viral

In a horrific incident, a large diving pit appeared Monday in the parking lot of Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem and swallowed three cars. Photos and video footage from the parking lot showed the hole suddenly increasing in size as the walls around it collapsed and three cars crashed into it, alerting emergency services to sending search teams to the area. After search operations, it was discovered that no one was injured in the incident.

Local news agency Times of Israel reported that a tunnel was under construction nearby, which runs under the hospital and parking lot. It is believed that the tunnel had partially collapsed, resulting in a sinkhole.

Although a new parking lot was recently opened to accommodate hundreds of vehicles, the sinking pit appeared to have appeared in the old parking area near the pay station towards the exit.

The Fire and Rescue Service told the Times of Israel that seven fire trucks along with a special rescue unit were sent to the scene to search for people who may have been inside the vehicles that crashed.

In a similar incident, a sinking pit about 300 meters in diameter was opened Saturday in the Mexican state of Puebla. According to New York Post, the hole, which is now filled with groundwater, was nearly 60 feet deep. Magdalena Sanchez, who owns a nearby house that was evacuated, told El Sol de Mxico, “At 6 o’clock we heard thunder and did not think it was and then my father-in-law understood and when I approached, I saw that the ground sank and how the water was bubbling and I panicked.

