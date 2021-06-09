Nepal bans distribution of Patanjali Coronil, cites lack of evidence on efficacy

Nepal is the second country after Bhutan to ban the distribution of Coronil kits. (File)

Nepal on Monday banned the distribution of Coronil kits donated by yoga teacher Ramdevs Patanjali Group, citing a lack of evidence to be effective in treating the Covid-19 virus.

According to reports, the Ayurveda Department of Nepal and Alternative Medicine in an order said the proper procedure was not followed during the procurement of the 1,500 Coronil kits that Patanjali claims are useful in treating Covid-19 infection.

The latest order from the Government of Nepal reads, Tablets and nasal oil that are part of the Coronil bag are not equivalent to medicines to defeat the Covid-19 virus.

However, the health ministry clarified that there is no official ban on Patanjali products.

The Nepalese government has not issued any official restraining orders against the Ayurveda-based Coronil of Patanjali in the country, a health ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

Officials from the department also cited observations made by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) recently against Coronil where they had challenged Ramdev to test its effectiveness.

Nepal is the second country after Bhutan to ban the distribution of Coronil kits. The Bhutanese Medicines Regulatory Authority had banned the distribution of Coronil in the kingdom.

Ramdev had recently claimed it alopathy is a “stupid science” and medicines such as remdesivir, faviflu and other drugs approved by the General Drug Controller of India have failed to treat Covid-19 patients. His remarks were protested by IMA and its Uttarakhand branch had lodged a police complaint and sent a Notice of defamation of 1,000 crore to the religion of yoga.

However, the medical body later said it would withdraw its police complaints and defamation notice sent to him if he withdrew his remarks.

