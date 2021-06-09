International
Photos: China stray elephants become international stars
Beijing (AP) Already famous at home, Chinas stray elephants are now becoming international stars.
The mainstream global media is reporting on the herd of more than a year, 500 kilometers (300 miles) of travel from their home in a wildlife reserve in the southwestern Yunnan mountain province to the outskirts of Kunming provincial capital.
Twitter and YouTube are full of clips of their various flattery, especially those of two calves who slipped into a watering hole and had to be helped by elderly members of the group.
We need to be more like the elephant and be more family oriented, take family vacations and help and care for and protect each other, read a comment on MrDeterministicchaos signed on Youtube.
Elephants are trending for the day on China’s Weibo microblogging service with group photos sleeping attracting 25,000 posts and 200 million views Monday night.
The herd of 15 people was caught overnight walking through urban streets by security cameras, continuously filmed from the air by more than a dozen drones and followed by those seeking to minimize damage and keep pachyderms and people away from damage.
They raided farms for food and water, visited a car pool and even showed up at a retirement home, where they stuffed their luggage into several rooms, causing an elderly man to hide under his bed.
While no animals or people have been injured, reports put crop damage at more than $ 1 million.
Sixteen animals were originally in the group, but the government says two returned home and one child was born during the walk. The herd now consists of six females and three adult males, three juveniles and three calves, according to official reports.
What exactly motivated them to make the epic journey remains a mystery, though it seems to be particularly attracted to corn, tropical fruits, and other crops that are delicious, numerous, and easy to get to in the lush tropical region that is home of about 300 animals. Others have speculated that their leader may simply be lost.
Elephants are given a high level of protection in China, allowing their numbers to grow steadily even when their natural habitat is shrinking, and requiring farmers and others to exercise maximum restraint when encountered. Government orders have told people to stay inside and not look at them or use fireworks or otherwise try to scare them away.
By far, more passive tools are being used to keep them out of urban areas, including parking trucks and construction equipment to block roads and using food points to pull them away.
As of Tuesday, the herd remained on the outskirts of Kunming, a city of 7 million people, with one of the men who had left on his own, creating even more enthusiasm and concern for those trying to keep tabs on them.
A press release Monday from a provincial command center set up to monitor the group said the elephants appeared to be resting as more than 410 emergency response personnel and police personnel, several vehicles and 14 drones were deployed to monitor them. ata. Residents of the area were evacuated, temporary traffic control measures were implemented and 2 tons of elephant food were placed.
“Another objective was to maintain silence to create the conditions to lead the group of elephants to migrate west and south,” the command center said.
