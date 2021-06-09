Tributes to the baby killed by the dog before her Clashmore funeral





Three-month-old baby Mia, who was killed by a dog at her home in Co Waterford, was always laughing and smiling, a relative said before the funeral later today.

Mia O’Connell’s grandmother, Diane, said the baby had brought the parents great joy in her short time with them.

Born in late February to parents Rhys OConnell and Ella Wood, Mia was the couple’s first child. Diane said words could not describe the heartbreak My death has brought Rhys, Ella and the rest of the family. The couple was engaged on New Year’s Eve and they were excited about their future as a family of three. They were looking forward to all the beginnings that all new parents enjoy – the first words, the first time sitting down. Diane said it is destructive to take away that destructive future. On behalf of the couple and the extended family, Diane expressed their thanks and gratitude to the assistants and rapid response team who did everything they could for little Mia. Speaking at Disease Today on WLR FM, Diane said: “Everyone has been so good all over the country with all their prayers and thoughts. From me and the whole family, we just want to say thank you.” Mia will rest later today after being fatally attacked by a dog at her home in the small village of Clashmore. The three-month-old was on a bed in the terraced house when the dog climbed up around 2am and attacked him. Emergency services treated Mia’s injuries at the scene before she was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where she was pronounced dead. The post-mortem on the baby was administered by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster on Tuesday afternoon. The Guard said the post-mortem results will not be released for operational reasons. It is understood that the animal involved in the incident has now been destroyed. The family has appealed for her privacy to be respected during this extremely difficult time.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos