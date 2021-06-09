South African health minister decides “with special permission” pending probe into contract award





South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize “with special permission” on Tuesday pending an investigation into the award of contracts by the Department of Health to a communications company staffed by former aides. “This special permit period will enable the Minister to participate in claims and investigations related to contracts between the Department of Health and a service provider, Digital Vibes,” Ramaphosa said in a statement. “The Special Investigation Unit is investigating the matter and the President is awaiting a report on the outcome of this investigation,” the statement continued, adding that Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will take over the health portfolio in the meantime. The Digital Vibes contract scandal has been dominating the headlines in the country for weeks and has prompted calls for Mkhize to resign. Ahead of Ramaphosa’s announcement, Mkhize made a press statement saying “I fully accept and take personal responsibility for the public outrage that has been caused by this Digital Vibes contract”. “The negative discourse has not only affected and has had an impact on me, but it has also had an impact on my family. But above all it has tarnished the teamwork of our government led by the president in the ongoing efforts to combat the Covid-19 situation. Causedshte also caused a little disruption and for all this I want to apologize without reservation. Tha Mkhize. Mkhize said an internal report released on May 26 had found “irregularities in the contract and overcharging or fruitless spending on that contract”, but insisted that he personally “had no role to play in awarding the contract and did not there was no personal benefit. “ Asked if he and the president had discussed his possible resignation, Mkhize said “we have not discussed the issue of resignation we have discussed the issue of special leave pending the SIU report.”

