Here is a look at the life of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

personal

Date of birth: September 11, 1965

Birth place: Damascus, SYRIA

Father: Hafez Assad, the late Syrian President

Mother: Anisa Makhlouf al-Assad

Marriage: Asma (Akhras) al-Asad (2000)

Children: Karim, 2004; Zein, 2003; Hafez, 2001

Education: University of Damascus, Medicine, 1988; Ophthalmology Residence, London, 1992-1994

Military service: Syrian Army, 1999, Colonel

religion: Muslim alavit

Deadline

1994 – The eldest son and heir of Syrian President Hafez Assad, Basel, dies in a car accident. The second son, Bashar, has been recalled again from medical training in Britain and has been decorated to take on the role of his father as president.

1999 – Assad becomes colonel in the Syrian army.

June 10, 2000 – President Hafez Assad dies of a heart attack after 29 years in office.

July 10, 2000 – Assad has been unopposed as President of Syria.

January 2006 – Assad and Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad hold a summit meeting in Damascus. Assad declares his support for him Iran Nuclear Program.

April 2006 – Assad meets with koka ea United Nations investigative panel the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.

May 29, 2007 – Runs unopposed for president and is elected for a second seven-year term.

October 14, 2008 – Assad signs decree establishing diplomatic relations between Syria and Lebanon.

April 21, 2011 – In response to Arab Spring protest, Assad repeals the country’s 48-year state of emergency law. The law, which came into force in 1963, restricted freedom of speech and gave the government broad powers to detain people for perceived threats to national security.

May 18, 2011 – The United States imposes sanctions on Assad and six other senior Syrian officials. The Treasury Department details the sanctions by saying, “As a result of this action, any property in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons in which the individuals listed in the Annex have an interest is blocked, and persons The United States is generally barred from engaging in transactions with them. “

May 19, 2011 – Assad is harshly criticized in one speech by US President Barack Obama. Obama says Syrians have shown up “The courage to demand a transition to democracy [but Assad’s regime] has chosen the path of assassination and mass arrests of its citizens … President Assad now has a choice: He can lead that transition, or get out of the way. “

August 18, 2011 – Both the United States and the European Union are calling for Assad to step down. U.S. authorities also impose new economic sanctions on Damascus, freezing Syrian government assets in the United States, barring Americans from making new investments in Syria, and banning any U.S. transactions related to Syrian oil products, among others. .

October 10, 2011 – or declaration issued after a meeting attended by all 27 foreign ministers in European Union condemns “in the strongest possible terms the continuing brutal repression led by the Syrian regime”, and states that the Syrian leader must resign “to allow a political transition in Syria”.

November 14, 2011 – Jordan’s King Abdullah calls on Assad to resign.

November 20, 2011 – In an interview with a British newspaper, Assad warns other countries that military intervention in Syria would have “very dire” consequences and that his country “will not retreat” in the face of international pressure and condemnation.

November 22, 2011 – Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls on Assad to resign and warns that he faces the same fate as Benito Mussolini, Nicolae Ceausescu and Moammar Gadhafi, all leaders killed by their own people.

December 7, 2011 – In an interview with ABC Barbara Walters, Assad denies responsibility for the violence in Syria and distances itself from the conduct of its armed forces.

February 3, 2012 – Date an email leaked by Asma al-Assad to a friend discussing the merits of buying a certain pair of shoes, Christian Louboutin crystal pumps for about $ 7,000. On the same day 200 Syrians are reported to have died in Homs.

March 10-11, 2012 – Assad meets twice with A messenger of Kofi Annan to discuss the bloodshed in Syria.

March 23, 2012 – European Union sanctions are located in Assad’s wife, Asma, his mother, sister and sister-in-law. Their assets in the EU are frozen and the travel ban prohibits them from traveling to any EU country. London-born asthma cannot be banned from entering Britain despite the EU ban.

July 18, 2012 – Syrian Deputy Defense Minister Assef Shawkat – Assad’s brother-in-law killed, along with two other regime officials, in an explosion at a national security building in Damascus.

April 17, 2013 – In an interview with the Syrian state television network al-Ekhbariya, Assad likens the support of rebels in Syria now to the support of fighters in Afghanistan during their war with Soviet troops in the 1980s. He predicts that rebel groups will one day turn against the United States and others.

June 3, 2014 – Elected with 88.7% of the vote, according to state television reports. These are the first elections in Syria since the beginning of the year civil war in 2011.

10 February 2015 – In an interview with the BBC, Assad says his regime is welcomed by US-led coalition efforts against ISIS in Syria – not by Americans, but through third parties such as Iraq Assad also says Syria will not join international coalition in trying to “degrade and destroy” ISIS.

December 1, 2015 – In an interview with Czech TV, Assad says US-led airstrikes against ISIS have not slowed down the terrorist organization and that ISIS has only recently begun to shrink due to Russia’s direct involvement.

July 9, 2016 – Assad has been named in a misguided death trial filed in federal court in Washington, DC by the family of journalist Marie Colvin, who was killed in 2012 while covering the war in Syria. According to the indictment, Colvin was the target of a rocket attack by Syrian government agents because of her reporting. Colvin and other journalists were tracked down by the Syrian regime, documents say. Days later, during an interview with NBC News, Assad denies that the government was responsible for Colvin’s death. He says she entered the country illegally, putting herself in danger.

11 April 2017 – Russian President Vladimir Putin pretends, without proof, that a deadly chemical attack on 4 April in the city of Khan Sheikhoun was on stage to frame Assad and his regime. Putin says more chemical attacks are being planned by Assad’s opponents to provoke action by the United States.

31 May 2018 – Assad calls on America to leave Syria in an interview with Russia Today. Assad says: “The Americans have to leave. Somehow, they will leave. They came to Iraq without any legal basis and look what happened to them. They have to learn their lesson. Iraq is no exception. Syria is no exception. “People will no longer accept foreigners in this region.”

May 28, 2021 – Re-elected with 95.1% of the vote, though The US, UK, France, Germany and Italy issue a joint statement calling it a “fraudulent choice”.