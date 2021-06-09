Japan’s policy project focuses on green, digital things, currently on fiscal target





Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga plans to accelerate investment in green projects and digital transformation, setting his eyes on new sources of economic growth in the post-COVID era, according to a draft policy priorities for next fiscal year released Wednesday. The first mid-year project under Suga administration marked a gradual shift away from the first crisis mode last year when the focus shifted to efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s a step in the right direction to spend money in the most promising areas,” said Masaki Kuwahara, a senior economist at Nomura Securities. “The question is, how will they follow up with concrete steps.” The project was presented to the Economic and Fiscal Policy Council, the prime minister’s main advisory panel consisting of ministers, lawmakers from the ruling parties, the central bank governor and private sector advisers. Although it does not set out specific spending recommendations, the framework serves as a backbone for this year’s economic policy-making and provides the basis for the draft fiscal year budget to be drafted at the end of December. It will be approved by the cabinet on June 18 after discussions by the ruling bloc. “We will aim to achieve our fiscal target including the goal of bringing in a primary budget surplus,” Suga told a panel meeting, adding that the government will also try to bring the average wage across the country to 1,000 yen (9 , $ 13) per hour to fix inequalities. Read more For next year’s budget, the project spurred the direction of more resources into four areas: digital transformation, a greener society, revitalizing regions, and supporting child care to cope with the rapidly aging population. “We need to accelerate investments that will lead to sustainable growth in a post-coronavirus era,” the project showed. “We will achieve changes in the socio-economic structure by encouraging bold investment and innovation in the private sector.” Targeted spending is easier said than done, some analysts say, especially when the government has been under political pressure to spend more to ease the pain of the pandemic, despite the industrial world’s heaviest public debt. In the foreground, the government pledged to stay at the moment in its goal of achieving a primary budget surplus by fiscal year 2025, but to reassess the timeline due to COVID-19. Read more “The goal may be delayed eventually, but it is important to show the will of fiscal reform,” Nomura Kuwahara said. “We need to address fiscal reform when inflation rises although now is not the time to strengthen fiscal policy given the risks of the virus.” ($ 1 = 109.4700 yen) Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

