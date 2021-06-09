News Media Canada: Government Fails Local News





TORONTO – (WIRE BUSINESS) – News Media Canada, representing hundreds of print and digital headlines in every province and territory, issued a historic open letter to the Prime Minister of Canada urging the Trudeau government to act now in their commitment to supporting local journalists. In an unprecedented effort, the publishers called on the Trudeau government to do the homework. For months, you and your Canadian Heritage Minister, Steven Guilbeault, have promised action to curb the predatory practices of Google and Facebook monopolies against the Canadian news media. But so far, all we have got is talking. And with each passing week, that conversation becomes more and more empty. Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault reiterated the commitment of governments to introduce legislation in the spring of 2021 in various media, including Radio CBC, The National Post, The Globe and Mail and CTV. News Media Canada chairman News Jamie Irving said Real-time news reporting costs real money. There are only two ways to cover those costs: advertising and subscriptions. But Google and Facebook use their Internet control and their highly sophisticated algorithms to divert 80% of all online advertising revenue to Canada. And they distribute the work of hardworking journalists across the country without compensation. Other countries, such as Australia, have tackled this challenge and have been restrained in internet giants. In March of 2021, the Australian Parliament passed Amending Treasury Laws (News Media and Digital Platform Compulsory Bargaining Code) with support from all parties. The legislation requires Facebook and Google to negotiate collectively with local media. Facebook and Google have negotiated compensation agreements with media companies to pay for content from publishers serving local and national audiences. It’s a huge success, said Rod Sims, Chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, in an interview with The Financial Times. The model of negotiation and arbitration (in Australian legislation) is actually a very easy adjustment in the sense that we want an equal bargaining power, he said. Dozens of small publishers have signed or negotiated terms following the passage of a February bill that aims for Big Tech to pay for news. Until all the news media in Canada can negotiate collectively with Google and Facebook, the two multinational companies will continue to use their market dominance to promote terms that are in their best interest. Government inaction has created a vacuum and puts some publishers at a negotiating disadvantage without the background of the legislation, concluded Jamie Irving. News Media Canada is calling on Parliament and the federal government to exercise their responsibilities to confront these two internet giants and restore justice in the Canadian media market. About Canada Media News News Media Canada is the voice of the print and digital news media industry in Canada and represents hundreds of credible headlines in every province and territory. News Media Canada is a public policy advocate for daily and community media and contributes to the ongoing evolution of the news media industry by raising awareness and promoting the benefits of news media across all platforms. For more information, visit our website at www.newsmediacanada.ca or follow us further Facebook, Tweet, Instagram AND to YouTube.







