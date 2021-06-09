Summary of the IT portal Expect the system to stabilize this week: Infosys





On June 8, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had asked Infosys to fix technical glitches encountered in the new Dept.s IT electronic files website.



A day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted technical problems in the Revenue Tax Departments on the electronic registration website, the big IT Infosys said it expects the system to stabilize this week. On June 8, Mrs. Sitharaman had asked Infosys and its chairman Nandan Nilekani to fix the technical glitches encountered on the new electronic Revenue Departments electronic registration website after users flooded its Twitter timeline with complaints. Our teams are making progress to address technical issues. We expect the system to stabilize this week, Infosys said in a tweet on June 9th. In 2019, Infosys was awarded a contract to develop the next-generation income tax registration system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and speed up refunds. The portal was broadcast live on June 7 in the evening. While Mrs. Sitharaman went on Twitter to announce the launch of the new portal on the morning of June 8, its deadline was quickly flooded with user complaints. I look at my TL complaints and anomalies. I hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani do not reduce our taxpayers in the quality of service provided, she had later posted on Twitter. TL here stands for chronology. In a late evening response to Ms.’s Twitter post. Sitharamans, Mr. Nilekani said some technical issues were noticed the first day and Infosys is working to resolve them. The new electronic registration portal will facilitate the registration process and improve the end-user experience. @nsitharaman by, we noticed some technical issues on the first day, and are working to resolve them. @Infosys regrets these initial defects and expects the system to stabilize during the week, Mr. Nilekani wrote on Twitter. Infosys had also developed the GST Network (GSTN) portal, used for GST payments and return registration. The software major was facing difficulties due to the slow operation of the GSTN portal.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos