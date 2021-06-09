Raise the age for selling cigarettes to 21 and stop the tobacco epidemic, say UK MPs





Deputies have called for a consultation to raise the age of cigarette sales, arguing that changing it to 21 could help end smoking by 2030. The cross-party group of MPs and peers that make up the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Smoking and Health recommends that the smoking age should be raised along with a number of other measures to ban children and young people. take this habit. The APPG also called for cigarette manufacturers to be forced to fund a tobacco control program through a polluter pays change in the Health and Social Care Act. The group report, which is backed by health charities and medical organizations, urged the government to commit to taking action to make smoking obsolete by the end of the decade. The report suggests there is broad support to end smoking by 2030, including 63 per cent support raising the selling age to 21. More than three-quarters (77 per cent) support a tax on manufacturers to pay for programs to help smoking. Recommended Smoking is likely to have killed more people last year and this year than Covid-19, the report noted. In 2019, the government outlined its ambition to make England smoke-free by 2030, although it acknowledged that this goal would be extremely challenging to meet, especially in deprived areas and among people living with mental health conditions. . Some activists have criticized the government for lacking concrete action to achieve the goal. Deborah Arnott, ASH chief executive, said: “We all applauded when the government announced its ambition for a Smokefree 2030. But that was two years ago, now is the time to give. Currently smoking levels are not falling fast enough. If, as required by the APPG, the recommendations in its report are implemented by 2022, we may be on the right track to obsolete smoking by 2030. APPG chairman Bob Blackman called on tobacco makers to pay to end smoking. He said: “Our report sets out the measures that will put us on track to achieve the governments’ ambitions to end smoking by 2030, but they cannot be delivered without funding. Tobacco manufacturers make extreme profits by selling highly addictive, deadly products, while government coffers are bare because of Covid-19. Manufacturers have money, they have to pay to end the epidemic. Alison Cook, director of foreign affairs at Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation, said: If the government is serious about achieving its goal of becoming smoke-free by 2030, it needs to do much more by urgently securing sustainable funding to provide smoking cessation services across the NHS and across the NHS. community, as a wide offer is very effective in supporting people to leave. Without action now, we will continue to see thousands of people die each year as a result of preventable lung diseases related to smoking. Two-thirds of those who try smoking become daily smokers, according to Action without smoke. The Department of Health and Social Welfare has been contacted for comment.

