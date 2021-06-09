Mexican Youtuber helps husband win state governor race

The winner of the election triumphed largely thanks to his seductive wife, but out of messages, with his influence on YouTube and their appearances with music stars. loser without her chances fading after her video was shown in a training session with NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere.

It seems like a choice that could have happened in some parts of California, but it was the governor’s race in Mexico’s northern border state of Nexus Leon that proved the most revealing race of congressional, state, and local Sunday races.

The obvious winner of the race, Samuel Garcia, 33, is a former baby-faced senator whose blonde wife, YouTuber Mariana Rodrguez, is best known for posting her videos giving makeup instructions or shaking a dog. small. She has 44,500 subscribers to her YouTube channel and some of her videos get nearly a million views.

The couple became famous all over Mexico after they posted a video of Garcia and Rodrguez sitting in a car as he named the cities they had visited at campaign stations. Rodriguez seems to ignore her and then, apparently looking to change the subject, she turns the camera towards herself and says: Do you want to see my sneakers? The focus shifts to her phosphorescent orange sneakers as Rodriguez proudly cleans Fosfo, Fosfo!

Not coincidentally, orange is the brand color of Garcia’s small Civic Movement party. Rodriguez has since made her orange sneakers a fashion brand statement.

It was not necessarily Rodriguez who fell from a skateboard to a campaign station that was the couple’s suspicion. Garcia himself drew cries in mostly impoverished Mexico when, describing what he called his harsh upbringing, he recalled how his businessman father made him play golf with his father on the weekends before letting him go out to parties during his student years. He also fell to the ground while trying to throw a soccer ball.

The couple also grabbed the feathers when they appeared singing and dancing with alternative rock musicians. However, they were hardly the only weird balls in the race for Nuevo Leon governor.

Clara Luz Flores, candidate for President Andres Manuel Lpez Obradors Morena party which came third in the race, raised eyebrows when she admitted she had met Raniere, the convicted cult leader NXIVM, who had a strong presence in Nuevo Leon. A video of her sitting at a table talking to Raniere about her life came out in a narrative tone as he listens to her and asks her to draw conclusions about her.

Nuevo Leon has been Mexico’s ground for bizarre and extreme policies in recent years. Six years ago, outgoing Governor Jaime Rodriguez now won the post as an independent candidate using mainly his nickname, Bronco, which means unhindered horse in Spanish. He ran an internet-based campaign with a stallion logo, featuring videos showing him galloping around horses. He later ran unsuccessfully for president.

But Garcia’s victory he got 36.7% of the vote in a four-way race was somewhat surprising after federal prosecutors announced in May that they had planned to file charges against him for allegedly receiving money donations and illegal campaign funds. his. The announcement came after he hinted that his family had plunged millions into the campaign, something that is not allowed under Mexican law. He later withdrew that statement.

Garcia wrote: I have nothing to hide, no irregularities in my campaign and much less in my personal or professional life. The only thing I am guilty of is running ahead in polls. Voters in Nuevo Leon, a relatively affluent industrial region, seem to have been drawn to the youth and freshness of Garcia and Rodriguez.

I voted for Samuel because he was young and he has provided (public) security, said Yesenia Aguilar in the state capital, Monterrey. I also wanted to send a message to the president that I think he did everything wrong, the way he handled the pandemic. I am not happy with it because of so many deaths, murders of women, so many crimes.

Mexico has suffered almost 229,000 deaths confirmed by the COVID-19 test, but because so few tests have been done, the government acknowledges that the true figure is probably around 350,000.

Monterrey resident Fernando Gutierrez said Garcia was a fresh spirit.

Yes, he is an influencer, I follow him on Facebook and so I learned about his campaign, Gutierrez said. I like his platform, and moreover, he opposes the traditional politicians who have ruled here before.

Not everyone is fascinated.

Now people are coming into politics who have a fun factor, those who dance and sing. It is not just a Mexican phenomenon, but it is worldwide, said academic and political columnist Denise Dresser. It is a degradation in which politics is becoming something else, a show.

Nor is it clear how modern Garcia is.

In one video, a leg of Rodriguez wearing shorts appears in the foreground and Garcia is heard muttering: Put your foot down! Do not go showing the leg! I married you for myself, not so you could walk showing yourself.

