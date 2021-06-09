Infections grow in Mongolia, where Sinopharm is the Main Vaccine





Cases of coronavirus are on the rise in Mongolia, where more than half the population has been fully vaccinated, spurring a new focus on the effectiveness of its main vaccine, developed by Chinas Sinopharm. Mongolia reported 1,312 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday as the country’s total infections were close to 70,000, almost all of them recorded since January. New daily infections have risen more than 70 percent in the past two weeks, according to a New York Times database. The landlocked country has emerged as an outside market in the global vaccine battle between developing nations, securing sufficient doses for its right-wing population thanks to its strategic location between Russia and China, two ambitious vaccine giants. global. Mongolia has signed agreements for 4.3 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine and one million doses of Russ Sputnik V vaccine, although only 60,000 doses of Sputnik have been received so far. Chinese vaccines, such as those made by Sinopharm and another company, Sinovac, use inactivated coronaviruses to trigger an immune response in the body. They have been shown in studies to be less effective than vaccines developed by the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna, which use the latest mRNA technology.

The Sinopharms vaccine was initially monitored due to a lack of transparency in the late phase study data. The vaccine faced more questions as the island nation of Seychelles, which relied heavily on Sinopharm to inoculate its population, also saw an increase in cases, although most people did not become seriously ill. Inactivated vaccines like Sinovac and Sinopharm are not as effective against infection but very effective against serious diseases, said Ben Cowling, an epidemiologist and biostatist at the University of Hong Kong School of Public Health. Although Mongolia appears to have an increase in infections and cases, my expectation is that there will not be a large number of hospitalizations, he added. And some variants of the virus can spread quickly enough to cause concern even in countries where many of the population have effective vaccinations against them: Britain is dealing with an increase in cases linked to the Delta variant, despite having more than half the population its fully vaccinated adults, mostly with shots from AstraZeneca and Pfizer. Still, the wave of infections has raised questions in Mongolia as to why the government relied on Sinopharm pictures instead of a proven vaccine to be more effective. It came as Mongols headed to the polls on Wednesday to vote for the president, the first election since the constitution was changed to limit the president to a six-year term. The prime minister is the head of government and holds executive power.

A year ago, Mongolia was among the few countries in the world that did not boast of local cases of coronavirus, but an outbreak in November changed that. A political crisis ensued and protests over the perceived mistreatment of the blast led the Prime Minister to resign in January. The new prime minister, Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai, has vowed to revive a strong economy and end social distance restrictions that have hurt businesses. A new wave of issues could threaten this commitment.

