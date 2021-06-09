The Philippine president sparks with Pacquiao over the South China Sea





Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has quarreled with boxer Manny Pacquiao, criticizing his “shallow” foreign policy knowledge, after the senator and eight-division champion said he found the leader’s stay in the South China Sea “missing”. In a late-night interview with the SMNI news channel on Tuesday, Duterte said Pacquiao, a senator and close ally, had to “study first” before weighing himself. Pacquiao stood up and struck down on Wednesday when he said the country should pursue dialogue on disputes but “stand strong in defending our sovereign rights”. “I am a Filipino expressing what needs to be said in defense of what has been judged as ours,” Pacquiao said, referring to a 2016 international arbitration award won by the Philippines in a case against China. Although Duterte is extremely popular at home, he has been widely criticized for refusing to confront China for bringing in its navy, coast guard and fishing, which he has repeatedly said would be meaningless. The Philippine Defense and Diplomatic Institution has expressed belatedness about the continued presence of hundreds of Chinese ships in the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone, which they say is run by the militia. China has denied it. Duterte has said the Philippines owes China a “huge debt” of gratitude for its support in other areas, remarks that did not go well with Pacquiao. Pacquiao, 42, had said last month he found Duterte’s attitude “missing” and “depressing”. The comments came as a surprise, as Pacquiao has long been among Duterte’s strongest supporters, including his bloody fight against drugs and trying to reinstate the death penalty. “I respect the president’s opinion, but I humbly disagree with his assessment of my understanding of foreign policy,” said Pacquiao, who reportedly will consider running for the presidency next year. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos