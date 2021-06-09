



The British government acted illegally when it awarded a contract to a public relations firm run by associates of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top adviser Dominic Cummings, a London court ruled on Wednesday. The court said the government had shown “apparent prejudice” in giving more than 60 560,000 ($ 794,000) to the First Public to test public opinion on the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Good Law project, a campaign group, brought a lawsuit against the government, saying the contract was awarded without any competitive bidding in the early stages of the pandemic. Finola O’Farrell, a High Court judge, said the government had the right to award the contract because the work was necessary. However, she said that not considering a research firm “would cause a well-informed and informed observer to conclude that there was a real possibility, or a real risk, that the decision-maker would be biased”. The government argued that there was no time to run a normal competitive selection process. Cummings said he had been more concerned with trying to save lives than ensuring that all decisions made during the first wave of the pandemic were lawful in the eyes of the court. “On this basis the US courts decide that many 2020 decisions were similarly illegal as I & the Cabinet Secretary repeatedly told officials to focus on imminent threats to life / destruction, not trial / advocacy / traces of Potemkin paper, “he said in a tweet. The National Audit Office said last year there had been a lack of transparency and a failure to explain why certain suppliers, or any conflict of interest, were selected in the 18 18 billion procurement deals between March and late July. ($ 25.5 billion) Opposition politicians have accused the government of running a “chumocracy” with contracts, including the purchase of unusable personal protective equipment and appointments made to those with family or business ties to those in power. Following Tuesday’s decision, Jolyon Maugham, founder of the Good Law Project, said the government should look at proposals to improve procurement and stop taxpayers’ money being damaged. The decision is more of a symbolic victory because the judge did not make the decision based on current prejudice, which could have been a criminal offense. Public First is run by James Frayne and Rachel Wolf, both of whom have previously worked with Cummings and Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove. Cummings left as Johnson’s top adviser late last year. Gove remains in office. The Cabinet office said in a statement that the issues raised in court had been addressed and there was “no suggestion of current prejudice”. A First Public spokesman said he was proud of the work he did in the early stages of the pandemic and the judge found that weak internal processes created the display of bias. “The judge made no criticism of the First Public, nowhere in the trial,” he said. ($ 1 = 70 0.7059) Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

