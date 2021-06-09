World Bank: Bangladesh to see 3.6% GDP growth in FY22

Padma Bridge under construction on the mighty Padma River Syed Zakir Hossain / Dhaka Tribune

Bangladesh Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is set to grow 3.6% in fiscal year 2021-22 instead of 1.6%, the World Bank said on Wednesday.

The global borrower also said the country’s economic growth will be 5.1%, higher than their previous forecast of 3.4%, as mentioned in Global Economy Prospects, their main publication.

This was refuted by the Minister of Finance Mustafa Kamal. He said Bangladesh’s economic growth will exceed their forecasts as he spoke to the media after attending a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement on Wednesday.

The World Bank report also said that private consumption is the main driver of growth which is supported by the normalization of activity, moderate inflation and the growth of clothing exports.

While there is uncertainty about the stability of private consumption, Bangladesh growth is expected to experience a gradual recovery, the publication further mentions.

Contrary to the World Bank forecast, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had higher growth forecast rates for Bangladesh for FY22, 7.2% and 7.5%, respectively.

In the national budget for FY22, the government’s GDP growth target is 7.2%. The 8th five-year plan also aimed for 7.7% GDP growth in FY22.

World Bank President David Malpass said: “How national governments, the private sector and international institutions respond to the challenges of poverty, inequality and climate change as we emerge from a crisis that has affected us all will determine the choices of our age. “

The reactions of economists

“There is a data deficit. We still do not know what the growth rate was for the current fiscal year 2020-21. Although, every year a provisional growth rate is published through the BSS this year, we are not provided with any such data. We do not have a basis for comparing growth rates, “said Prof. Mustafizur Rahman, a senior fellow at the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD.)

“The World Bank has given us a ‘forecast’ of GDP growth rate of 5.2%, although according to the government, the growth target for the current fiscal year is 6.1% and 7.2% for the next fiscal year. According to the proposed budget, and given the trend for the last four years, the expected growth rate will be approximately 5% or slightly more.With the country facing the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the constraints caused by it, we still we face uncertainty from the adverse impacts that must unfold before us, “he added.

Growth can be tricky and forecasts are not set in stone, as the former governor of the Bank of Bangladesh points out.

“The World Bank has made a very conservative forecast of economic growth given the current downturns. But with the proposed budget and its proposed measures such as the stimulus package and proper border control in response to any possible third pandemic wave it could lower the growth rate somewhere between 5.5% -6%, which “It’s not bad,” said Salehuddin Ahmed, an economist and former governor of the Bank of Bangladesh.

“But we need to focus on increasing income and employment opportunities. Manufacturing sectors such as agriculture, livestock and fisheries need to develop rather than the service sector, as they have been a protector for the economy. However, the growth rate of 7.2 “It would be very difficult to meet,” he added.

Where is the rest of South Asia?

South Asian economies are pulling back as economic growth is set to grow by 6.8% this year, having contracted a 5.4% estimate in 2020.

But the recovery remains fragile, as amid this Covid-19 pandemic, the region is expected to see tens of millions of the poorest extreme – those living below $ 1.90 a day – by the end of this year and have more than half new global poor created by Covid-19.

The report highlighted the uncertainty of the economic recovery by stating, “All regions remain vulnerable to new outbreaks of Covid-19, which may display different types of virus; financial stress amplified by high debt levels; deeper than expected from the pandemic; and growing social unrest, possibly caused by rising food prices “

India – the largest economy in South Asia, is expected to grow 7.5% in FY22 (April – March), a decline from the revised growth forecast of 8.3% in FY21 after contracting 7.3% in FY20.

“India’s recovery is being hampered by the largest outbreak of any country since the onset of the pandemic,” the report said.

Maldives real GDP is projected to grow by 11.5% in FY22, as it is projected to expand by 17.1% in 2021.

Sri Lanka and the Pakistani economy are expected to grow by 2% in FY22 from last year’s growth forecast of 3.4% and 1.3% respectively.

Nepal’s GDP is projected to grow by 3.9% in FY22.

In Afghanistan, growth of 2.6% is expected in 2022 (December-December) compared to last year’s growth forecast of 1%.

However, Bhutan’s GDP will grow by 5% in FY22 (July-June) following a contraction projected in FY21.