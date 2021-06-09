Eyewitness says British woman attacked three or four times by crocodile in Mexico

An eyewitness has described how a crocodile attacked a British woman three or four times before the animal was fought by her twin sister.

Melissa Laurie is in a coma and her 28-year-old twin sister Georgia is being hailed as a hero after battling a rabid crocodile while the couple were on holiday in Mexico.

Georgia is expected to be released later today from the remains of del Mar Hospital in the Pacific Coast resort of Puerto Escondido, where she and her twin sister Melissa are recovering from their ordeal.

Melissa is said to be in a more serious condition – though stable -. Doctors at Nel del Mar have placed her in an induced coma as her body struggles to fight infection by bacteria in the crocodile’s mouth.

Elliott Scott was part of the group swimming in the Manialtepec Lagoon in Oaxaca when the crocodile hit.

Recommended

The group, who had gone on a tour of the world-famous bioluminescent lagoon, were swimming a short distance from a popular tourist spot when they saw something in the water.

We were swimming in another part of the lake and then all of a sudden someone noticed it was a move that we thought was a log they raised their head no, [was] a crocodile, said Elliot The Independent, obviously still in shock.

As the group returned to swim in safety, Melissa pulled underwater and began to collide, he said.

He attacked her maybe three or four times, Elliott explained, until Georgia passed by and was punching her in the face, like a hero until she disappeared and she had to pull her safe sister out of her hair. It was horrible.

No one could do anything because between us and them it was [crocodile]. So, we were trying to throw things away, trying to get rid of them, but we didn’t have much to do. It was all very fast, he said.

The group was told that while there were crocodiles in the lagoon, it was perfectly safe for tourists if they stayed away from the mangrove roots and if trained tour guides took appropriate measures to ensure that local wildlife was kept away.

However, Elliott says they are not sure if the guide they used had the right qualifications to work in the region. By law, qualified guides must learn how to protect tourists from crocodile attacks. When asked about the guide, he said the group was unclear who he really was.

No one knows and now he is gone. We thought he was a guest at the hotel, the way he approached us like Oh, would go on a little trip, I know this Mexican family, we can take you here, we can do this – no worries – quite cheap, well done There was no other information.

We were told we could not swim in the sea, but you can swim in mangroves, Elliot said.

Twin sisters Melissa and Georgia Laurie, 28 years old (Facebook)

Despite being asked if there were crocodiles in the mangrove roots lining the lagoon, they were clearly told by their guide that there were none and it was safe to swim, he said.

According to local police, the unnamed tour guide was arrested by the Civil Guard after fleeing the scene of the attack. He is currently being held in nearby Tutepec pending further investigation.

A spokeswoman for the Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development told Sky News earlier today that they were supporting the family of two British women who are in hospital in Mexico and are in contact with local authorities.

Many people claim to be guides, says Campos, but they are not able and have never been trained to care for a group.