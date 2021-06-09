UK-EU talks on Northern Ireland end without progress





Register for our weekly newspaper Beyond Brexit, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast. Talks between Britain and the European Union aimed at ending a growing rift over Northern Ireland ended without any progress, said UK Brexit Minister David Frost. The two sides have yet to find a “pragmatic” solution that helps unblock trade between the UK and Northern Ireland, Frost said in a joint interview following talks with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic on Wednesday. “Patience is very thinly dressed,” Sefcovic told reporters at a news conference in London. “Faith must be restored.” At issue is whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pulling out of a legally binding deal he made less than two years ago to ensure the UK’s regular withdrawal from the bloc: in a bid to circumvent customs controls on the island of Ireland, Johnson agreed to establish a trade border on the Irish Sea. As a result, goods arriving in Northern Ireland from the UK must now comply with another set of EU-defined health and safety checks. The UK government says it underestimated the rift its decision would cause in trade between the UK and Northern Ireland. With food and medicine supplies in the bustling province, it has attacked the EU for being legalistic and inflexible and tried to delay the implementation of parts of the agreement. The bloc has threatened retaliation if Britain continues in this way. Tensions are set to rise in the coming days. A grace period that allows traders in the rest of the UK to continue selling certain goods in Northern Ireland is expected to expire on 30 June. After that, some processed meat products like sausages will be banned from sale because EU rules have none proving that they are safe to eat. The British government has hinted that it may intervene again unilaterally to extend the deadline. “If the UK takes further unilateral action in the coming weeks, the EU will not be ashamed to react swiftly, decisively and decisively,” Sefcovic said. Frost is now heading to this week’s Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, southwest England, to support Johnson, who is set to come under pressure from US President Joe Biden and EU leaders. Johnson will hold discussions with Biden and EU leaders on the sidelines of the summit in Cornwall, England, and Frost’s presence suggests Johnson is preparing to provide strong defense of his position if necessary. The Times reported this week that Biden would warn Johnson not to drop the deal, while some senior US politicians have previously said Britain could forget a trade if the Brexit pact is broken. – With the help of John Follain (Adds Sefcovic’s comments from the third paragraph.) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE







