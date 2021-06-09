Illegal drug sales circulated online during blockages





MADRID (AP) – Illegal drug production on European soil increased during the coronavirus pandemic last year as blockages helped drive drug sales from the streets to encrypted online platforms, according to an analysis of continental drug trends released by Wednesday.

The European Drug Report 2021 says criminal groups also adapted to travel restrictions and border closures by relying less on human couriers and instead resorting to transport containers and commercial supply chains to smuggle illegal substances.

The report is produced annually by the European Monitoring Center for Narcotics and Narcotics Addiction, drawing on data from the 27 member states of the European Union, Turkey and Norway.

Its authors said that while strict home-stay orders in most countries disrupted street drug sales, the market shifted to encrypted messaging and social media platforms for negotiating purchases and delivering home delivery services. “This raises the question of whether a long-term impact of the pandemic could be the further digitalisation of drug markets,” the EMCDDA report said. There were 46 new drugs discovered in 2020 alone, including new synthetic cannabinoids and opioids, the report said. European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said the “very clean and potent substances” found in the countries surveyed were a cause for particular concern. Illegal drug use in general, she warned, carries environmental, health and safety risks for the EU. The issue “corrupts the structure of our society, fueling violence and endangering the health and safety of our citizens,” Johansson said in a statement. The EMCDDA described the European drug market as “dynamic and adaptive”, as well as “resistant to the limitations of COVID-19”, with “increasingly complex” drug use patterns. The report raises specific concerns about the misuse of benzodiazepines, which are prescribed for the treatment of anxiety but have been linked to poisoning and death from unauthorized use. Production of amphetamine and methamphetamine is on the rise, the report said. Cannabis availability did not decline during the pandemic, according to preliminary 2020 data, she said. Although cannabis use remained stable at high levels, authorities across Europe seized a record 235 tonnes of cocaine in 2019, up from 195 tonnes a year earlier.

