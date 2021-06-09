Fury as students vote to remove the portrait of the queens

Magdalen College, Oxford, has found itself at the center of a line for free speech (Photo by Carl … [+] Court / Getty Images)

Oxford students have found themselves caught up in the wars of culture after voting to remove a portrait of the Queen from their common room.

Although he has made free speech at university championships a test case, the UK education secretary is one of a series of politicians and commentators who have condemned the decision, based on what the image is a symbol of recent colonial history. .

But if free speech means anything, it means tolerating the views of those who disagree with us, no matter how much we like those views.

Graduate students at Magdalen College plunged into a political storm after voting to remove the photograph, which has been on the common room wall for eight years.

Magdalen is one of Oxford’s most prestigious colleges, founded in the 15th century and with alumni including Cardinal Wolsey, Oscar Wilde and CS Lewis.

According to the motion discussed at Monday’s meeting, the proposal to remove the portrait was made on the grounds that it would make the common room more welcoming, recognizing that for some students, descriptions of the monarch and the British monarchy represent recent colonial history.

Ten students voted in favor of removing the photo and two were against, with five abstaining.

But the relative triviality of the issue and the small number of students involved have not stopped it from spiraling into a furious political row with commentators. rolling in to sentence the decision.

Most prominent among them is Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, who described the decision in a tweet as merely absurd, adding that She is the Head of State and a symbol of what is best for the UK. During her long reign she has worked tirelessly to promote British values ​​of tolerance, inclusion and respect throughout the world.

But Williamson, perhaps seeing a chance to try to extinguish a reputation hit by a series of missteps across the Covid-19 pandemic, has portrayed himself as a champion of free speech in universities, presenting plans for eradicated illegal silence.

His proposals give universities a task to protect free speech and, for the first time, extend this task to student unions, which will be required to take reasonable, practicable steps to ensure freedom lawful of the word.

Launching the plans, Williamson said: “It is a fundamental human right to be able to express ourselves freely and to participate in rigorous debate.” Our legal system allows us to articulate views that others may disagree with as long as they do not meet the threshold of hate speech or incitement to violence. This must be defended, nowhere more than within our world-famous universities.

As well as opposition from columnists, Magdalena President Dinah Rose revealed that the college had received an end to obscene and threatening messages as a result of the students’ decision.

In a series of Tweets, Rose said the college stood entirely behind free speech and political debate, and students had the right to sometimes provoke the older generation, adding: It seems not that hard to do these days.

The altercation comes just days after England striker Ollie Robinson suspended after the appearance of racist and sexist tweets he sent as a teenager.

The decision to suspend him was criticized by Prime Minister Boris Johnson – himself no stranger to making offensive remarks – as a disproportionate response to comments made when Robinson was a teenager.

It seems that the generosity given to a young cricketer – and that is expected of the Prime Minister when it comes to his past – is apparently not available when students are involved.

But valuing free speech means more than just defending the right to an air view with which we agree: it means protecting the right of everyone to have their say.