Bangladesh arrests sex trafficking suspects seducing women on TikTok





Bangladesh police have arrested seven suspected members of a sex trafficking gang that used the TikTok video sharing app to contact and seduce young women and girls before selling them for sex in neighboring India, an official said Friday. . A video of a Bangladeshi woman being tortured and sexually assaulted went viral on social media last week, prompting an investigation by police, who said traffickers had lured women with promises of well-paid jobs across the border. “These girls are mostly from lower-income groups. They are told they will become stars in India. They are also promised jobs in malls. But these were lies,” said Mohammad Shahidullah, the police officer investigating the case. . “Their dreams are shattered once they cross the border. This is when they are tortured and forced to have sex in various hotels. Traffickers video them and threaten to release them if they resist,” he added. The suspected “network coordinator” was arrested last week in India – where police said the viral video was filmed, while seven new arrests took place in Bangladesh this week. Shahidullah said officers were still trying to find out how many women had been trafficked by the gang. “One of the detainees told us he sent at least 1,000 people across the border … We still do not know if this is true,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. The woman who was filmed in the video is currently in Indian police custody. Bangladesh is one of the largest exporters of labor in the world and its citizens are encouraged to seek work abroad, but because its recruitment system relies heavily on informal intermediaries, trafficking is a risk, activists say. The South Asian nation, which has a backlog of about 4,500 human trafficking cases and a poor sentencing rate, opened special courts last year to speed up progress in such cases. Traffickers in Bangladesh have traditionally targeted people online, but activists say they have seen an increase in the number of cases in the last two years when victims were deceived through people they met on social media. “This issue has revealed a new recruitment model. It tells us that we need to review and redesign our anti-trafficking interventions,” said Tariqul Islam, director of the non-profit anti-slavery country Justice & Care. “We need to make people more careful about what they meet through apps,” he added.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos