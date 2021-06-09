International
The ‘fit and healthy’ student, 22, collapses and dies in the gym with friends
The family of a 22-year-old student who collapsed and died at the gym have said they were robbed of happiness after his death.
Ethan Williams, a sophomore at Liverpool, had been using a punch bag at JD Gyms in December last year when he suddenly collapsed.
Staff and other visitors to the gym rushed to his aid and performed CPR, but Ethan was pronounced dead shortly afterwards at Royal Liverpool Hospital.
A post-mortem has confirmed that he died due to a blood clot in his lungs.
or GoFundMe page has been set up by his family to raise money for a memorial bench to be erected in Cardiff and a tree to be planted near his family home.
Six months after his death, his family has paid homage for the first time.
Big sister Sarah, 42, said the family was robbed of happiness and called Ethan the biggest character in our family.
She said: He was just someone who could make anyone feel better. He was so full of life and so energetic and fun.
He was the biggest character from our family, he really was. There was not a bad bone in his body, he was just incredible.
He could enter any room and fill the room immediately with love and laughter.
It’s one of those things that you think happen to other families, but you do not think it will happen to you. It’s hard to accept, that it can actually happen to anyone at any time. I do not think we will be able to agree with him.
We all feel robbed of a life that brought so much happiness.
Sarah said any extra money raised from the fundraiser will go to the YoungMinds charity after Ethan had suffered anxiety and lost friends to suicide.
He also tried to support others suffering from mental health problems.
Sarah added: This is what we want his memory to live on further and for him to live as a person as much as he can be.
