Berlin faces legal steps as the EU aims to secure the bloc’s rule of law





The European Commission on Wednesday launched legal proceedings against Germany, aiming to force Berlin to secure the primacy of European law over national court rulings after Germany’s highest court rejected a ruling by the EU’s highest court. “EU law takes precedence over national law. All decisions by the European Court of Justice are binding on the authorities of member states, including national courts,” said a Commission spokesman, adding that the German court had violated these basic principles. In May 2020, the German Constitutional Court ruled that the European Central Bank had exceeded its mandate with bond purchases even though the EU high court had already given the green light for the ECB scheme. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, will now send an official notification letter to Germany, notifying Berlin of its investigations and giving the government two months to respond to its concerns. Such a letter is the first stage in a process that could eventually lead to the Commission asking the EU Court of Justice to impose penalties. The European Commission fully respected the independence of the bloc’s national courts, the spokesman said, but the German decision set a serious precedent – both for the practice of the German court and for that of other member states. “This could threaten the integrity of Union law and pave the way for an a la carte Europe,” he warned, saying it was now up to Germany to find a solution. “Ultimately, a change in case law in Germany or a trial by the European Court of Justice may have an important clarifying function in this context.” On Tuesday, a Commission source told Reuters that the German ruling could damage EU law especially in countries where the rule of law had already been weakened, in a barely covered pocket in Poland and Hungary both of which are under official EU investigation. Poland has been examined for lack of separation of judiciary, executive and legislative power since 2017. A year later, the EU also launched a rule of law investigation against Hungary. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

