Faceoff: ‘Big blow’, ‘unstable’; Twitter weighs in on Congress leader Jitin Prasada joining BJP | India News





NEW DELHI. Congress leader Jitin Prasada joined the BJP on Wednesday in a side-kick for the saffron party as it prepares for the Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly elections scheduled for early next year. 47-year-old Prasada, a former Union minister, is considered to have significant influence between Brahmin community at UP.

While many BJP supporters hoped for a revivalist election campaign with Prasada in their ranks, those close to Congress claimed that this would have no impact on the outcome of the UP elections. Remember me about the performance of RAHUL GANDHI and PRIYANKA VADRA in the elections? A lost Amethi Others whole politics https://t.co/zo9yNNDYLT – Aaraadhya Saxena (@ihailmyindia) 1623227273000 ‘Congress never used Prasada Brahmin card’ Kanchan by most Brahmins did not even know he was a Brahmin until recently. Many of us in Congress got to https://t.co/X8T9LyO1NR – Pankhuri Pathak (@pankhuripathak) 1623226500000 ‘Congress loses loyalists’ Jitin Prasada is one of many new leaders leaving Congress who see no future for the party either https://t.co/wd2OoPEri0 – Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) 1623224942000 ‘Time to look inside’ # JitinPrasad was among 23 signatories writing a letter to Sonia Gandhi REQUESTING changes to CONGRESS senior command https://t.co/9bKpeJI0O6 – Aaraadhya Saxena (@ihailmyindia) 1623225482000 Those decreeing Jitin Prasada to join BJP should ask themselves what pushed her to it. Prasada had asked for https://t.co/FAwinyDh8l – Kapil Komireddi (@kapskom) 1623226354000 ‘Shock in Congress’ First @JM_Scindia now @ JitinPrasada – big hits for @incindia as we lose executives who gave and still had a lot to give https://t.co/f8n6Z4dfeW – Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) 1623226784000 Jitin Prasad is the gain of BJP, the loss of Congress. Period I just talked to him; Jitin is a gentleman, genius https://t.co/hH2sanld1g – Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) 1623231366000 ‘Damage control movement from BJP to UP’ This is more than enough to prove a point that Congress is gaining ground in Uttar Pradesh .BJP in harm https://t.co/4HMZk6uLqM – Armaan (@ Mehboopp1) 1623222090000 ‘BJP membership is for personal gain’ I do not understand how people leaving Congress for BJP are being portrayed as a kind of abused heroes https://t.co/tBDWatxklJ – Shachi Nelli (@nellipiercing) 1623233291000 You see these new Congress leaders joining the BJP and wonder if they had any ideology in the first place? It is at https://t.co/3hTIuGixcn – Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) 1623224713000 There is no debate here Some RWs are celebrating Jitin prasad, Some LWs are criticizing Jitin prasad, But deep down below we all know https://t.co/22Z1Wh7A1u – Sunanda Roy || IDF stan account (@SaffronSunanda) 1623226571000 ‘New leaders are not given the right in Congress’ How the Congress Party treats its youth: Two have joined the BJP. Both have one foot outside of Congress. A https://t.co/CHpQOah9n2 – Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) 1623228777000 It is not surprising to see quarrels piled up in Jyotiraditya Scindia, by Congress apologists, finding their way to Jit https://t.co/zoYRKy223P – Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) 1623226358000 ‘UP elections are already a lost issue for Congress’ More desertions at UP may occur, but the real story for Congress early next year is not UP, but trying to keep Punjab, https://t.co/2a7SrzTDIn – Aditya Menon (@ AdityaMenon22) 1623231304000 ‘Congress should have had desolate dynasties long ago’ So it was UPA II mistake to make people like Jitin, Sachin, Milind, Scindia as ministers in the 2009 government post. Https://t.co/9nXVjvgaGL – Mahesh Langa (@LangaMahesh) 1623225275000 ‘Is Priyanka Gandhi easy too?’ Until yesterday, Jitin Prasada was the Brahmin Face of Congress at UP. Today’s Congress announcing the release of Jitin Prasada at https://t.co/r0P8gtGbuQ – Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) 1623227086000 ‘Congress will not lose much’ Jitin Prasada is the first desertion from the G-23. Congress will not lose much. Brahmin also faces wisely Pramod Tiwari carri https://t.co/rjzS1xUCa6 – Aditya Menon (@ AdityaMenon22) 1623220865000 Warning of sarcasm Jitin Prasad was one of the guys who had signed that letter seeking ‘full-time leadership’ in Congress. Rahul Ga https://t.co/RQ1gDR7FoE – Rahul Roushan (rahulroushan) 1623223868000 That difficult moment when you wanted to create a Bramhin-Thakur split, but your Bramhin face in state joined BJ https://t.co/1gT73OlowL – Jaipur Dialogues (@JaipurDialogues) 1623227404000 summarize The whole Congress party, with one click! https://t.co/V8a0FLyshI – Charu Pragya (haCharuPragya) 1623229846000







