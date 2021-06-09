CDC Travel Guide Relax for over 100 countries





US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday revised its coronavirus trip GUIDELINES for over 100 countries to better distinguish countries with severe explosion situations from countries with steady but controlled spread, COVID-19, agency said on its website. The new CDC travel guidelines now include specific recommendations for both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers. The 110 changes include 61 countries that have been downgraded from Level 4 to Level 3, plus 50 more downgraded to Levels 1 and 2, reports Reuters. The U.S. State Department has reflected the CDC changes by lowering 85 of its own travel advisors for countries including Japan, ahead of the Olympics, but told Reuters it did not cut all 110 advisers after considering “commercial flight availability, restrictions on US citizen entry and barriers to obtaining COVID test scores within three calendar days.” . (Returning to the United States still requires a COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours in advance.) Countries relegated to Level 1, for low-risk COVID-19, include Singapore, Israel, South Korea, Iceland and Belize. Level 2 Moderately high risk countries include Barbados, Bermuda, Cambodia, Mauritius, Uganda and Zambia. Countries relegated from Level 4 (“very high” risk) to a high risk level of COVID-19 include Ecuador, France, Philippines, South Africa, Mexico, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Honduras, Hungary and Italy. The new rankings are the result of revised criteria for each tier, with Level 4 now assigned to destinations with 500 instances per 100,000 (softer than the previous 100 COVID-19 instances per 100,000 benchmarks). For Level 3 and 4 destinations, the CDC recommends that travelers avoid non-essential travel and be fully vaccinated (two weeks away from their final destination) if they visit. Level 2 advises travelers to be fully vaccinated and that “unvaccinated travelers who areincreased risk of serious illnessby COVID-19 should avoid non-essential travel to these destinations. “Level 2 advises that anyone traveling to these destinations should only do so after being fully vaccinated and that” unvaccinated travelers who are inincreased risk of serious illnessby COVID-19 should avoid non-essential travel to these destinations. “Level 1 only advises travelers to be fully vaccinated. The CDC Travel Guidelines do not take into account country or territory restrictions for Americans, however. Singapore, for example, which is classified at the lowest level, does not allow anyone traveling from outside Australia, Brunei, mainland China, New Zealand, Taiwan, Hong Kong or Macau to enter without quarantine for 21 days. Japan classified as Level 3 by both the CDC and the State Department, interesting news ahead of next month’s delayed Olympic Games in Tokyo, although the Games will not allow foreign spectators to participate. Regions where non-US nationals are still barred from entering the U.S. despite very low loads of COVID-19 cases, including China, certain European nations, the UK and South Africa, could potentially see the lifting of these restrictions after a inter-agency conversation “that is” seeing real-time data on how we should move forward, “CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told Reuters. it is said that working with those countries towards reopening travel after more than a year of restrictions. We were reporting how COVID-19 affects on a daily basis. Find ourslatest coronavirus coverage here, or visit our complete guide toCOVID-19 and travel.

