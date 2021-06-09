Australia stands aside as the West unites to sanction China

For a new perspective on stories that matter to Australian business and politics, subscribe to our weekly newsletter.

Last December, Australian LAWMAKERS from across the corridor called on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to join the US and other countries in passing his version of the Magnitsky bill to “take the lead in developing a better practice of the targeted sanctions regime”.

Yet six months later, with Australia-China ties only deteriorating, Morrison has yet to pull legislation that would allow his government to join allies in imposing coordinated sanctions against officials by the country’s largest trading partner.

When asked last week why the administration had not introduced the bill, Foreign Minister Marise Payne remained antisocial. “The government will continue to determine the way forward and respond when it is able to do so,” she said at a parliamentary hearing.

Morrison has been candid in calls for multilateral coordinated action by “one-minded democracies” to push back against China, saying Wednesday that Australia is urging liberalized nations to uphold a “world order that favors freedom over autocracy and authoritarianism “. He is scheduled to attend the UK Seventh Group summit starting on Friday, where leaders are expected to attend plan meat to counter China’s growing influence.

But delays in passing the Magnitsky law left Australia cheering from the margins in March when SH.BA, The European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada used similar laws to sanction Chinese officials involved in alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. And with a choice set until May 2022, it is unlikely he will want to anger China even more over the next year.

Tomb of Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky in Moscow. Photo: Andrey Smirnov / AFP / Getty Images

“Perhaps the Australian government is concerned about causing even more friction in a relationship that seems to be outlined on a new basis on a monthly basis,” said Natasha Kassam, a former Australian diplomat who is director of public opinion at the Lowy Institute and foreign policy program.

The government is likely to pass the law eventually but “it does not appear to be at the top of the priority list and probably will not be for some time,” she said. “If the legislation passes, there will be pressure within the government to use it.”

Further complications

The main Labor opposition has demanded that the government speed up the legislative process, with Shadow Foreign Minister Penny Wong saying this week that the delay in passing the bill was “sending exactly the wrong message”.

Still, the government is wary of provoking a Chinese response that could hit the economy just as much. begins to gain momentum. Beijing imposed its own sanctions against individuals and organizations by Europe, uk., Canada and the US after their actions in Mars, and would probably do the same in response to a similar decision by Australia.

Ties between Canberra and Beijing, which began to deteriorate in 2018, began last year when the Morrison government called for independent investigators to investigate the origins of the pandemic and also repeatedly criticized Chinese actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. Beijing responded with a series of trade reprisals, including massive tariffs on wine and barley imports and a block on most Australian coal shipments.

Lost Trade Exports of these goods have been falling since 2020, though some have gone elsewhere Source: Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Bloomberg



Australia needs to “avoid these kind of tough new measures” that will cause further tensions, said Henry Wang Huiyao, president and founder of the policy research group Center for China and Globalization in Beijing.

“The Europeans sanctioned China, China sanctioned again and that returned all their achievements to the forefront,” Wang said last week. He described the current Australia-China relationship as a “wound”, warning that “if you put more salt in it, you will cause more pain”.

Law on sanctions

Australia currently has sanctions in place 20 nations and entities under laws that allow the government to implement both measures adopted by the United Nations Security Council and against designated individuals. But the scope of this is limited, not allowing Australia to join the coordinated Xinjiang sanctions on Mars.

Instead, Australia released a special declaration with New Zealand saying there was “clear evidence of serious human rights abuses including restrictions on religious freedom, mass surveillance, large-scale out-of-court bans” in the region.

The imposition of a Magnitsky-style law would mean “sanctions can be enforced more quickly in response to outright or systematic human rights abuses, without the need to establish or change a specific country-based regime,” the Department wrote. Foreign Affairs in the parliamentary committee, which last year recommended the adoption of the law.

The original US law Magnitsky was passed in 2012 to punish Russian officials involved in the death of Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian lawyer who died in prison after accusing officials of corruption. it was expanded in 2016 to punish foreign individuals or entities globally for human rights violations or corruption.

Among 160 submissions submitted to the investigation was a statement in February 2020 by Peter Hass, then Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, who said the US applauded “your government for its effort to develop this sanctions program”.

Jurisdiction with long guns

Don Rothwell, Professor of International Law at The Australian National University said such laws would not be a natural fit for Australia – a relatively small nation without a long history of armed jurisdiction.

“Once this type of legislation is passed, executives can be used to come from within the government,” Rothwell said. “This is not a small step for Australia.”

Still, it’s likely to be a question of when – not if – Australia passes its Magnitsky legislation, according to Richard Maude, a former head of the nation’s peak intelligence analysis department, and now executive director for Policy in the Asian Society.

“Given how many other extremely difficult issues are on the table at the moment with China, they can be forgiven for walking to “This is more than running,” he said.

– With the help of Jason Scott and James Mayger