



No progress in UK-EU talks on Northern Ireland border controls, says Lord Frost Joe Biden is flying to the UK this evening before the start of the G7 summit in Cornwall. The U.S. president will touch RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk around 8pm, ahead of a meeting with Boris Johnson on Thursday. Prior to his arrival, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told BBC that Mr Biden had very deep concerns about the Brexit effect in Northern Ireland. Mr Sullivan said the president believed the Northern Ireland protocol was essential to safeguarding the Good Friday Agreement. He added that whatever way they find to proceed should, at its core, substantially safeguard the gains of the Good Friday Deal and not jeopardize it. This comes as talks set up to end the dispute between the UK and the EU over the Boris Johnsons Brexit deal ended without any progress on Wednesday. The EU has said its patience with the UK has weakened and has threatened to suspend parts of the Brexit trade deal if London does not comply with Northern Ireland protocol. Speaking after the failed Brexit talks on Wednesday, Maros Sefcovic, vice-president of the EU commission, said Brussels could hit tariffs on UK exports and even suspend co-operation in certain sectors, citing trade and services agreements. Main points Show the latest update



1623252078 NI political leaders appreciate the protocol Northern Ireland political leaders have been weighing in on the Irish Sea border of Brexit as a result of a meeting between Lord Frost of the UK and Maros Sefcovic of the EU – and ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall. Edwin Poots, the new DUP leader, says it is “now time for action”, adding that the protocol should be removed. He added that Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal has been a disaster both politically and economically. Meanwhile Michelle O’Neill, Northern Ireland’s first deputy prime minister, has called on the UK government to “honor its commitments” regarding the protocol. She said she felt the negotiations were at a “crossroads”. Some progress had been made in several areas during the meeting, including the supply of medicines from the UK, but there was “still a way to go” at other points of friction, she added. Mat MathersJune 9, 2021 4:21 PM 1623250887 Biden means telling the UK and the EU not to jeopardize peace in Northern Ireland The US president is urging the UK and the EU not to jeopardize peace in Northern Ireland amid a post-Brexit trade dispute. Joe Bidens national security adviser Jack Sullivan said the president had very deep concerns about the current situation in Northern Ireland. He added that Mr Biden would send the message – when he appears at the G7 summit – that both sides must fundamentally defend the Good Friday Agreement. Mr Sullivan declined to say whether a transatlantic trade deal could be broken if the UK fails to improve problems in Northern Ireland. Rori SullivanJune 9, 2021 4:01 PM 1623250842 Patel tells police to start zapping criminals Priti Patel has said that the police should cut crime by catching really bad people there. Her turn of the phrase comes during a trial of a police officer accused of killing a former professional footballer with a Taser and excessive force in 2016. Speaking to the Police Federation, the interior secretary said: As we emerge from the crisis, as we return to live our lives, we know we have new challenges. Cutting off crime, getting out there and actually zapping out really bad people out there, criminals doing great damage. Our Home Affairs Correspondent Lizzie Dearden reports: Rori Sullivan9 June 2021 16:00 1623250187 Biden will announce a global vaccine strategy at the G7 summit Joe Biden has said the US and Europe will present a united front at the upcoming G7 conference and announce a vaccine strategy worldwide. The US president will land at the RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk at 8pm tonight, before the summit begins later this week. Rori SullivanJune 9, 2021 3:49 PM 1623249642 Cummings’ allegations against Hancock will be unfounded without evidence Dominic Cummings has been told that his explosive allegations against Matt Hancock would be unfounded if he did not provide evidence to support them. Appearing before lawmakers last month, Boris Johnsons’ former aide said the health secretary was dishonest and should have been fired in up to 20 cases. Greg Clark and Jeremy Hunt, who chair the Health and Social Care and Science and Technology Committees, wrote a letter to Mr Cummings after the deadline for submitting evidence expired on June 4th. They acknowledged that providing documentary evidence of these conversations may not be possible. However, we are confident that you understand that without further evidence we should consider these allegations as unfounded, they added. Rori SullivanJune 9, 2021 3:40 PM 1623248442 The government made policing more difficult with Covid’s ever-changing rules, police leaders say The ministers made policing even more difficult during the pandemic through unclear and ever-changing laws, said the president of the Police Federation. John Apter, whose organization represents officers in England and Wales, said: For the last 15 months we have been asked to police in a way that none of us ever expected when we joined the work. We knew it would never be easy. But our work was made even more difficult by ever-changing rules and regulations. He added that police officers were often sent on patrol hours after new regulations were imposed, which were not always crystal clear. Rori SullivanJune 9, 2021 3:20 PM 1623247256 Coalition of MPs and unions urges Alok Sharma to consider a shorter working week at the climate summit A coalition of MPs, including Workers John McDonnell, unions and environmental activists are urging the government to ensure that a shorter working week is discussed at the UN climate summit hosted by the UK. In a letter to Alok Sharma, who was named earlier this year by Boris Johnson as president of Cop 26, the signatories seek to consider the benefits a shorter working week could offer to the race to limit the effects more bad of climate change. This comes as the government prepares to host the crucial climate conference in November, with world leaders being asked to present ambitious emission reduction targets in 2030 that match the UK’s legally binding net zero target of mid-century. . The letter highlights a recent report by the London Platform commissioned by the 4 Days of the Week campaign that suggested last month the introduction of a four-day unpaid work week would help efforts to reduce the Britains carbon footprint, with a possible reduction of 127 million tons per year by 2025. Read Ashley Cowburns exclusive here: Clea Skopeliti 9 June 2021 15:00 1623245548 The EU threatens to suspend parts of the Brexit agreement The EU has said its patience with the UK has weakened and has threatened to suspend parts of the Brexit trade deal if London does not comply with Northern Ireland protocol. Speaking after the failed Brexit talks on Wednesday, Maro Efovi, vice-president of the EU commission, said Brussels could hit tariffs on UK exports and even suspend co-operation in certain sectors, citing trade and services agreements. Rob Merrick has this broken story: Rori SullivanJune 9, 2021 2:32 PM 1623244540 Brexit talks end without any progress The UK and the EU ended their frank and honest discussion on Brexit on Wednesday without reaching a general agreement. Kate Devlin there are more details about what happened: < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Brexit talks end without any progress Talks set up to end the conflict between the UK and the EU over the Boris Johnsons Brexit deal have ended without any progress, Lord Frost has said. Rori SullivanJune 9, 2021 2:15 p.m. 1623244283 Boris Johnson joins cultural warfare attacks on students for removing Queen’s portrait from Oxford College Boris Johnson has weighed in on the battle of culture wars over the removal of a portrait of the Queen from the Oxford student dormitory by sending a message that he supports education secretary Gavin Williamsons criticism of the decision. Breaking the story by Andrew Woodcock here: Clea SkopelitiJune 9, 2021 2:11 PM

