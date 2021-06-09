Almost the entire Parliament of Albania Votes in favor of the Blaming of President Ilir Meta





Albanian President Ilir Meta was blamed on Wednesday for violating the constitution, the Associated Press reported. The Albanian Parliament voted to blame Meta with a 104-7 vote, with three abstentions. The Constitutional Court of Albania will give the final approval within three months. Meta was investigated for violating the constitution with his prejudice against the ruling Socialist Party during the April 25th parliamentary election campaign. The report said Meta violated up to 16 articles and incited violence. For more reports from the Associated Press, see below. “Ilir Meta has betrayed the mission of the president of … Albania”, said Prime Minister Edi Rama in his speech before the vote. “Ilir Meta has humiliated the constitution.” Meta has denounced the investigation and the accusation attempt, arguing that they are illegal. There was no reaction from Meta during the debate or after the vote. During the parliamentary debate Meta continued his daily agenda, giving a medal to a folk music ensemble. In late April, 49 ruling Socialist lawmakers called for an inquiry committee. They accuse Meta, a former socialist prime minister who left the party many years ago, of inciting instability and violence in the Balkan nation and on the side of the political opposition ahead of the elections. They say Meta should be blamed for failing in his constitutional duty to guarantee national unity. The ruling Socialist Party ended up winning 74 of the 140 parliamentary seats in the April 25 elections, winning their third four-year term. “The acts, conduct and approach of the President of the Republic … conflict with his constitutional role and position,” the report said. She said Meta should be “removed from the post of President of the Republic for a serious violation (of the constitution)”. The Presidency of Albania is mainly ceremonial but carries some authority over the judiciary and the armed forces. The role is also generally understood to be non-political, but Meta has regularly clashed with the Socialist government of Prime Minister Edi Rama. Since taking office in 2017 with the support of the ruling Socialists, Meta has opposed their agenda, blocking ministerial appointments and veto legislation. Meta has accused Rama of running a “kleptocratic regime” and concentrating all legislative, administrative and judicial powers in his hands. Meta argues that the outgoing assembly is in a post-election transition period and therefore has no right to conduct such investigative activities. The parliament elected in April has not formally convened until September.

