Nepal bans Coronil distribution of Patanjali: Report





Nepal has banned the distribution of Ayurveda-based Coronil tablets in Patanjali for the treatment of Covid-19, Hindu reported. An order from the Department of Ayurveda and Nepal Alternative Medicine said that “proper procedures were not followed” during the procurement of 1,500 Coronil kits. He stated that nasal kits and tablets were not “equivalent to drugs to defeat the Covid-19 virus”, and went on to underline the remarks of the Indian Medical Association by questioning the efficacy of the drug. Last month, Ramdev’s remarks against alopecia had sparked outrage among the medical fraternity, who called for action against Yogu’s teacher for a “misinformation campaign”. Dr Ravi Wankhedkar, former IMA national president and treasurer of the World Medical Association, had said, “We opposed some drugs that were wrongly promoted as curative drugs, without any approval from the ministry or the competent authorities. The AYUSH ministry also issued a press release for Patanjali to stop advertising / claiming her drug Coronil as a cure for Covid-19. “ However, the spokesman of the Ministry of Health in Nepal Dr. Krishna Prasad Poudyal has denied any “official ban” against Coronil in a statement Tuesday. A Coronil package was donated to then-Nepal Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi some time ago, Poudyal said, according to the PTI news agency. “Furthermore I have no information on the matter,” he said. Poudyal added that any type of medication that is supposed to be distributed to the general public should first be registered with the Department of Drug Administration at the Ministry of Health and Population. The move in Nepal has divided the government as it is being seen as “an attempt by the Oli government to distance itself from the Patanjali group”, according to Hindu. Earlier, Bhutan had banned the distribution of Coronil kits in his kingdom. How did the Indian states react to Coronil Coronil has remained a controversial product since its inception certification by the Ministry of AYUSH asa drug that can be used as a supportive measure in Covid-19 and as an immuno-enhancer. In India, several states have promoted the Patanjali product. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij announced on May 25 that Completes of one Coronil loop will be distributed among coronavirus patients in the state at no cost. Uttarakhand, too, had proposed to include the Coronil tablet as part of its Covid-19 kit. However, IMA Uttarakhand rejected the proposal in a letter to the Secretary-General, stating that it was not “a medicine as claimed by Baba Ramdev”. Maharashtra had also distanced itself from Ayurvedic medicine, stating that it would not allow the sale of Coronil in the state without proper certification by competent health organizations such as WHO, IMA and others.

