Trump praises Twitter ban in Nigeria, says he should have banned Facebook

Trump is currently suspended from Twitter himself (Photo: Getty)

Former US President Donald Trump has praised Nigeria’s decision to ban Twitter after the social media platform deleted a post by the country’s president.

After the post was deleted, Nigeria suspended Twitter, claiming that the Silicon Valley site was undermining the existence of Nigerian corporations. Twitter said it was investigating the ban which was deeply troubling.

In response to Nigeria’s suspension, Donald Trump issued a statement in which he congratulated Nigeria on the move, and suggested he would have done the same with Facebook during his presidency if it were not for Mark Zuckerberg .

Congratulations to the Nigerian country, which just banned Twitter because they banned their President, Trump said, in a statement.

More STATES should ban Twitter and Facebook to prevent specific and open voices from being heard.

In the meantime, competitors will emerge and take power. Who are those who dictate good and evil if they themselves are evil?

Trump is currently banned by Twitter and Facebook after both platforms argued that his posts were inciting violence following the US Capitol attack.

Trump says he should have stopped Facebook while on duty (Reuters)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerbergs ‘meetings with Donald Trump have been reported before, but Trumps’ claims that they prevented Facebook from being suspended in the US are new.

Maybe I should have done it while I was President. But Zuckerberg kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was. 2024? Trump added, in his statement.

The next time I at the White House there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. It will all be business! Trump said in a statement on June 4th.

Trump has released statements on his communications platform since it was banned by Facebook and Twitter, although talks about full social media competition have failed to materialize.

Although Twitter made his Trump ban permanent, Facebook recently announced his suspension would last for two years, before being reviewed.

Why did Nigeria ban Twitter?



Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari removed a post from the platform (Photo: Getty)

Nigerian authorities accused the Silicon Valley platform of threatening the existence of Nigerian corporations by allowing the spread of misinformation.

But the ban itself followed the removal of Nigerian President Buharis’s Twitter post, which contained a suggested threat to supporters of a breakaway movement in the south of the country.

While many see the tweet as a catalyst for the removal, Nigerian government officials said it was not the only reason for the temporary banning of Twitters.

Government ministers also claimed that the platform was being used by separatist groups to direct attacks against the government continuously and deliberately without consequences.

Internet service providers and mobile phone operators in Nigera are said to have been asked to block Twitter access by the government and that they will prosecute any company that violates the ban.

However, many Nigerians, including politicians and media personalities, have continued to tweet through Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), which hide your online location and help bypass firewalls.

