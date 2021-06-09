China one of the first nations to offer aid to India during the second wave of the covet: Sun Weidong

As a second brutal wave of pandemic strikes in India, China was one of the first countries to offer assistance, reflecting Beijing’s goodwill towards India, said Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong.

Citing what he called incomplete statistics, “Sun said China exported more than one oxygen concentrator loop, 8,000 fans, 90,000 thermometers and over 10 crore masks to India during the first half of May alone. medical goods in India with Chinese workers placing on the clock even during the May 1 holiday shows that China’s supply chains are reliable, the ambassador said.

China’s customs, civil aviation and other government agencies actively provided relief and convenience for customs clearance and transportation of medical equipment in need from China. Recently, the Chinese side approved more than 10 flights of Indian rental goods for June. Chinese workers worked overtime during the May 1 holiday and completed three sets of medical equipment which were airlifted to Calcutta (Kolkata). “Most of the goods have been sent to hospitals, local governments and aid agencies in more than 10 states in India.”

“Let me assure you that, when India fought the pandemic, China did not miss or sit down with apathy,” the Chinese ambassador said in a speech to the Confederation of Young Leaders and Students and Faculty from Indian Universities on Tuesday. an excavation in the US, which India considers a key partner, but Washington seemed slow to reach New Delhi when it was battling the second wild wave.The links between India and China on the other hand have been This year, India uncovered Chinese military intervention along its border in Ladakh. A violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in June last year resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops the first casualties in more than four decades Eleven rounds of talks between the two sides have resulted in the withdrawal of troops from a point of contention and along the shores of Pangong Tso Lake but tensions remain elevated along other friction points.

In his remarks, Sun said the pandemic which first came to light in the city of Chinas Wuhan and has sparked international calls for investigations into the origin of the virus showed that no country or nation can be safe from the virus. “

Noting that the fate of humanity is more connected than ever, “Sun said China-India cooperation to fight the covid-19 pandemic is one such example.” He recalled a letter sent by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the start of the second wave in India and the interaction between Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

First, it really reflects China’s goodwill towards India, the Sun said indicating that medical supplies had arrived in India from China. Second, China and India have great potential for cooperation, “Sun said, adding that this showed that China ‘s industrial and supply chains are very effective and reliable.” This comes against the backdrop of a move to rely less on supply chains in China and to shift factories and industries to other bases in an effort to jeopardize global trade. In the early days of the pandemic, China had abruptly shut down factories as it closed to prevent the spread of infections, causing chaos in the international system.

According to the Sun, a third important element that the pandemic had illustrated was that collaboration is the only way to defeat the virus. “

The virus is invisible and relentless. “All countries are in the same boat and can defeat the pandemic only through solidarity,” he added.

