



Medical workers are seen at a mobile coronavirus vaccination center (COVID-19) in a dacha community near the village of Poyarkovo in the Moscow region, Russia May 31, 2021. REUTERS / Evgenia Novozhenina

Authorities in Moscow said Wednesday they would increase enforcement of rules requiring people to wear masks and medical gloves indoors due to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Russian capital. Russia on Wednesday reported 10,407 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, its highest number of daily infections since the beginning of March. In Moscow, there were 4,124 infections, exceeding the 4,000 mark for the first time since mid-January. “The epidemiological situation in Moscow is deteriorating, the number of cases is increasing,” RIA news agency quoted city official Yevgeny Danchikov as saying. “Enforcement of the use of personal protective equipment by people in public places, including public transport, on the subway and in leisure centers, … will increase.” Muscovites are required to wear masks and gloves on public transport, in taxis and in places like shopping malls, but the rules are not strictly enforced. People without personal protective equipment may face fines. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin – who last month noted how few residents had chosen to be vaccinated against COVID-19 despite free and easy access to gunfire – said on Wednesday the city of more than 12 million was not planning to decide a new blockage. The government coronavirus task force said Wednesday that 399 people had died nationwide as a result of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 124,895. The Federal Statistics Agency has levied a special tax and said Russia recorded about 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between April 2020 and April 2021. Russia, home to an estimated 145 million people, has recorded more than 5.1 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

