O’Neill wants the Poots to support the commitment to be taken
Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill has said she needs “more than just fluffy words” from new Democratic Unionist Party leader Edwin Poots about how parties can work together in the future.
The First Deputy Secretary of State said she had taken note of Mr Poots’ remarks, saying he would fulfill the commitments made in the “New Decade, New Approach” agreement which restored the separation of powers last year.
Ms O’Neill said she would abide by the DUP leader’s speech.
“I want to see more than words, I want to see action. I want to see distribution, I want to see it demonstrated. I need more than just fluffy words,” Ms O’Neill said.
Sinn Féin will have to approve the appointment of Edwin Poots to MLA Paul Givan to be the first First Minister, before he takes office.
Once Ms. Foster steps down from that role, the rules governing the separation of powers in Northern Ireland mean there is a seven-day window during which Sinn Féin will have to reinstate the First Deputy Secretary and agree to re-enter. in government with DUP.
It is possible that Sinn Féin could use this window to secure commitments from the DUP, including to advance long-spoken Irish-language legislation.
Ms O’Neill said Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald would meet with Mr Poots this week.
Newly-appointed Economy Minister Paul Frew, who is expected to take up his new role Monday, said Ms O’Neill should sit down with the First Minister appointed to coordinate a distribution of the New Decade agreement, the Approach of Re.
He said things like the economy, hospital waiting lists and police numbers are among the things that need to be distributed.
Meanwhile, outgoing Economy Minister Diane Dodds has said she does not “resist” from comments she made yesterday regarding the new ministerial appointments.
Ms. Dodds will lose her position from Monday when a newly appointed Mr. Frew takes office.
The DUP reshuffle was announced yesterday by Mr Poots in Stormont.
Ms Dodds wrote on Twitter that it was “unfortunate” that the new team “does not conform to the rhetoric about healing and bringing the party together”.
Speaking today at the announcement of 500 new jobs in Northern Ireland and what is probably her latest media appearance as a Minister, she said she “really” wishes Mr Frew all the best while he get this post.
“I have always said that division is very difficult for any political party, it is also true for the DUP. I hope the DUP unites because the most important thing we can do is to promote growth and prosperity in the economy. and then provide the widest possible platform for those who want to vote for the union, “she said.
Ms Dodds said she “would always be a union advocate” and would seek to receive a broad level of support for the union.
When asked if she would do this from within the DUP, Ms. Dodds replied “yes.”
