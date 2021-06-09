How much will Singapore ease Covid-19 restrictions after June 13 ?, Health News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – As June 13th approaches, a question comes to the minds of Singaporeans: How far will the current strict rules for social gatherings be eased, given that Covid-19 cases in the community have steadily declined over the past month?

Any change is likely to be calibrated and gradual, say public health experts, with a balance struck between easing pressure on the hard-hit sectors and preventing another climb on the Covid-19 transmission.

Associate Professor Alex Cook, research vice president at the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at Singapore National University (NUS), said: “Since the circuit breaker last year, the Government has acted gradually and cautiously in relaxation measures.

“This, I believe, is because if we relax a lot, the transmissible mass of the virus can increase to a level at which exponential growth resumes.”

On May 14, the Ministry of Health announced that dinner would be banned and social gatherings closed in two for almost a month, among other austerity measures imposed following an increase in the number of cases broadcast in the country.

The new rules, which essentially took Singapore back to phase two of its reopening, began on May 16th. That day, the country saw 38 new community cases, 18 of which were not related to any other case.

This is far from the current situation. On Wednesday (June 9th), Singapore reported only two new community cases, one of which is unrelated.

Size limits at social gatherings were reduced from eight to five people on May 8, four months after Singapore entered the third phase of its reopening. A little over a week later, as community cases continued to rise, the rules were tightened further because people could only gather in groups of two.

The tougher measures were originally scheduled to end on June 13, although Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministerial task force to tackle the pandemic, said last week that the country is unlikely to return to the third phase. of its reopening immediately.

He had previously announced a $ 800 million support package to help businesses and workers cope with the impact of these measures.

The task force is expected to provide an update soon.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, who is dean of the NUS’Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, noted that the latest numbers are a positive sign.

The country can afford to lift some restrictions – perhaps by allowing a degree of dining and allowing some workers to return to the office, he said. For example, the maximum size of social gatherings could be increased to five, with up to 50 percent of staff allowed to return to work under split team arrangements.

In making their decision, authorities will need to consider two attributes of each activity – its risk and its economic or social significance, Prof Cook said.

Activities where masks should be removed, for example, would be considered at higher risk. Meanwhile, activities of the highest importance include those that benefit from the economy or mental well-being of individuals.

“Defining permissible activities or events involves creating a combination of activities that keeps the total risk tolerable but brings a good overall benefit,” Prof Cook said.

He added that one thing to consider would be how vaccination changes the overall picture. For example, Singapore may choose to ease restrictions for students more quickly if enough of them are vaccinated before the school reopens.

The experts drew attention to the difficulties caused by the current restrictions, especially for those in the food and beverage industry, as well as private car and taxi drivers. But they also noted that Singapore remains vulnerable once the rules are eased, given the transmissibility of new variants of the coronavirus.

“We have seen how quickly transmission chains can expand, planting up to four generations of propagation within a span of two weeks,” Prof Teo noted. “That means even when we remove some of the restrictions, it has to be done in a careful, calibrated and phased manner.”

Sembawang GRC MP Lim Wee Kiak, who sits on the Government Parliamentary Committee on Health, acknowledged the risks, but also stressed that many people expect to meet their loved ones in person.

“I hope the task force (for many ministries) lifts the restrictions on dinner, so we can look forward to Father’s Day celebrations in restaurants and malls,” he said.